Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Free Samples Are Making a Comeback at Sam’s Club!

Click Here To Listen Live

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
U.S. Struggles With Coronavirus Amid A Surge Of New Cases

Source: Johnny Louis / Getty

A popular retail warehouse chain is bringing back a program that was discontinued as COVID-19 was in full effect.

Sam’s Club has announced its offering of free samples is returning to stores everywhere, though it will be adjusted in this newfound post-pandemic world.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Members of the warehouse chain were unable to receive free samples since last March, due to health concerns during the coronavirus pandemic. But now, the company, which is part of Walmart, plans to resume its “Taste & Tips” program on weekends only.

The samples offered to shoppers will come in limited quantities and are going to be in covered containers, among other safety measures.

Sam’s Club is also preparing to offer free samples through a “new roaming truck.”

The warehouse chain is not the only store of its kind to bring back samples as Costco is doing the same thing in bringing back the freebies for its members as well.

Will you once again have free samples at Sam’s Club or anywhere else?

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Scott Olson and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Johnny Louis and Getty Images

Erica Mena & Safaree Samuels

Erica Mena Drops Safaree & Other Reality Show Relationships That Didn't Last

13 photos Launch gallery

Erica Mena Drops Safaree & Other Reality Show Relationships That Didn't Last

Continue reading Erica Mena Drops Safaree & Other Reality Show Relationships That Didn’t Last

Erica Mena Drops Safaree & Other Reality Show Relationships That Didn't Last

[caption id="attachment_4126751" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images) / (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)[/caption] Call it the end of a very brief era. It looks like Erica Mena and her husband, Safaree Samuels, will be going their separate ways. The Love & Hip Hop couple tied the knot in late 2019, and just shy of two years since their wedding, Mena has filed for divorce. || RELATED: Baby Bump! Usher And Girlfriend Are Expecting! [PHOTO] || || RELATED: Kim Decided To Divorce Kanye After He Called Her A “White Supremacist”? || Relationships are tough, but can be even more difficult with millions watching. Today we look at reality show couples whose love didn't stand the test of time. Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  [sailthru_widget fields=“email” sailthru_list=“subscribers”]

Free Samples Are Making a Comeback at Sam’s Club!  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Videos
Latest
Shut Up Already! Peter Thomas Calls Out Women…
 5 hours ago
06.02.21
Ex-Astronaut Sentenced To 4 Years In Prison After…
 7 hours ago
06.02.21
Omarion, Lalah Hathaway And Kierra Sheard Unite For…
 8 hours ago
06.02.21
50 Cent’s Girlfriend Cuban Link Apologizes To Vivica…
 8 hours ago
06.02.21
Singer Kelly Price Puts Promoter On Blast For…
 8 hours ago
06.02.21
Kandi Burruss Kicks Off Pride Month In This…
 8 hours ago
06.02.21
Regina King Discovers She’s Rumored To Direct The…
 8 hours ago
06.02.21
Free Samples Are Making a Comeback at Sam’s…
 8 hours ago
06.02.21
Biden To Unveil Efforts To Eliminate Racial Wealth…
 1 day ago
06.01.21
Naomi Osaka Is Reclaiming Her Time
 2 days ago
06.01.21
Some Dude’s Memorial Day “BBQ and Spades” Playlist…
 2 days ago
05.31.21
7 items
These 7 Plant Moms Will Inspire You To…
 3 days ago
05.30.21
Jay-Z Admits He Used To Forget His Lyrics…
 3 days ago
05.30.21
8 items
Andre 3000: Verses That Prove He’s The GOAT
 4 days ago
05.30.21
Close