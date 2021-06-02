Entertainment News
Omarion, Lalah Hathaway And Kierra Sheard Unite For Black Wall Street Tribute Anthem “We Will Never Forget”

Today we all unite in commemorating 100 years since the deplorable Tulsa race massacre that took place between May 31, 1921 and June 1, 1921. It’s hard to believe even a century later that something so gruesome, completely influenced by an unwavering hate towards Black people, could happen to a group of people with such affluence.

As the LeBron James-produced documentary Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street arrived on CNN last night (May 31), a song lifted from the project’s soundtrack brought to us by Omarion, Lalah Hathaway, Kierra Sheard and GRAMMY-winning producer Gregory Curtis Sr. sums up all those feeling and more.

With “We Will Never Forget,” each musician involved aimed to do just that in terms of making sure we never forget those days of terror, especially because they helped influence a nation of Black people to stand united and push towards greater days ahead.

The documentary is controlled by James’ Spring Hill Productions, including clips and info that have been notoriously left out of history books and American classrooms when talking about the Tulsa murders. For O, being part of the grand collaboration was an honor that made him quote the great Marcus Garvey when sharing on social media, including his famous quote that reads, “Never forget that intelligence rules the world and ignorance carries the burden. Therefore re-move yourself as far as possible from ignorance and seek as far as possible to be intelligent.”

Take a look at the rest of his IG caption posted along with the music video preview on IG below:

“Proud to announce the premier of the Official Music Visual for “We Will Never Forget” by @gregcurtissr feat. myself @lalahhathaway and @kierrasheard the featured track from the @Kingjamesdocumentary Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street premiering tonight on CNN. This is a passion project for me where proceeds benefit @ColorOfChange and @P68org and their fight against systemic racism and racially motivated violence. Link in bio .#tulsa #tulsamassacre#dreamlandtulsa #lebronjames#omarion #lalahhathaway#kierrasheard #wewillneverforget”

Take a look at the official video for “We Will Never Forget” by Omarion, Lalah Hathaway And Kierra Sheard below, and tune in for Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street now over on CNNgo.

Close