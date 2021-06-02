Singer Kelly Price Puts Promoter On Blast For Non-Payment [VIDEO]

Entertainment News
Singer Kelly Price Puts Promoter On Blast For Non-Payment

R&B singer Kelly Price, Lyfe Jennings and standup comedian Marcus D. Wiley, was slated to performer at a concert, the 1NE Hope Experience in Galveston, Texas on Saturday when things got funky because the promoter didn’t pay Kelly Price her coins so she took to Instagram Live to put promoter Kendrick James on blast, and apologize to fans that didn’t get what they paid for.

You’re not my daddy nor my man, and Kelly Price had to make Kendrick James understand that she is not the lady in his world so trust you she will not let fans think your shady doing was on her.

So what had happened was…allegedly

Kelly Price hoped on a plane to got to Galveston to perform, when the promotor ghosted her then tried to tell folks that she cancelled because of a family issue with her grandmother. Kelly Price then went live to say those are lies, had it been a family emergency she wouldn’t have never boarded the plane. Kelly wanted to ensure fans that it wasn’t her that stood them up but a dishonest promotor that bamboozled and tricked them. Not only did Kelly Price not get paid she lost money because she had to pay her band because they showed up to do what they were supposed to do.

Good Morning. I love You. I’m Sorry

To everyone who was lied to, stolen from, bamboozled, tricked or otherwise mishandled I send my sincerely apology.

Life Jennings also took his social media to say he didn’t get paid as well.

Take a listen to what Kelly Price had to say below.

