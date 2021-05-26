Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

LeBron James Dodged NBA’s COVID-19 Violation After Attending His Tequila Event

The ‘Space Jam 2’ star still hasn’t confirmed if he’s vaccinated or not, but the league's press release about player’s safety protocols is very suggestive.

Click Here To Listen Live

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Klutch Sports Group All-Star Dinner Presented By PATRÓN Tequila

Source: Daniel Boczarski / Getty

Lakers superstar LeBron James dodged a COVID-19 violation with the NBA after haters tried to call him out for partying with his famous friends at an event for his tequila brand last week. 

The four-time league champion was one of many celebrities who attended a gathering last Monday to celebrate his latest business venture, Lobos Tequilla. High notables seen at the launch include Drake, Michael B. Jordan, Damson Idris, Quavo, and Kelly Rowland. 

His agent Rich Paul and legendary photographer and Roc Nation executive Lenny “Lenny S.” Santiago arranged the event.

James kept a low profile and didn’t post photos from the party on his social media, but that didn’t stop Drake or Lenny S. from showing off the images on Instagram.

Once fans caught wind of this, outrage soon followed with a demand for a mandatory quarantine, fearing that the champ’s off-court activities could infect other players in the league. 

According to TMZ, investigators at the NBA determined that everyone at the party was either vaccinated or tested negative for COVID before attending the event, so there wasn’t a risk of spreading the virus. 

“LeBron James briefly attended an outdoor event last week where participants were required to be vaccinated or return a negative test result,” a league spokesperson said Monday.

“Under these circumstances and in consultation with medical experts, it was determined that his attendance did not create risks related to the spread of COVID-19 and therefore no quarantine was necessary.”

To quell any rumors of special treatment for the superstar, the league mentioned other players similarly faced investigations for the same thing. 

“Over the course of this season, there have been numerous similar violations of the league’s Health and Safety Protocols, which were addressed with the player’s team in a similar fashion.”

Currently, James hasn’t officially stated that he’s vaccinated, but a line in the league’s report insinuates otherwise. 

“Under current NBA rules, vaccinated players are permitted to engage in outside activities including their individual commercial arrangements, such as sponsor appearances or ad shoots.”

King James remains untouchable.

LeBron James Dodged NBA’s COVID-19 Violation After Attending His Tequila Event  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
George Floyd’s Family Met With President Biden &…
 4 hours ago
05.26.21
DMX’s Estate Worth Less Than $1 Million, Maybe…
 6 hours ago
05.26.21
19 items
#SummerWalker: Twitter Alarmed At Summer Walker Allegedly Feeding…
 6 hours ago
05.26.21
SZA Turned Down A Magazine Cover Because They…
 7 hours ago
05.26.21
5 items
5 Times Lauryn Hill’s Music Nurtured Our Soul…
 7 hours ago
05.26.21
LeBron James Dodged NBA’s COVID-19 Violation After Attending…
 8 hours ago
05.26.21
On the Anniversary of George Floyd’s Death, Lil…
 8 hours ago
05.26.21
Saweetie Reveals The Product That Keeps Her Baby…
 1 day ago
05.25.21
9th Wonder Continues His Academic Career With Roc…
 1 day ago
05.25.21
Russell Simmons Sues Kimora Lee For Allegedly Finessing…
 1 day ago
05.25.21
10 items
Now Sis: Issa Rae Had The Perfect Response…
 1 day ago
05.25.21
‘Last Man Standing: Suge Knight & The Murders…
 1 day ago
05.25.21
10 items
We Cope Through Art: 10 Powerful Images Honoring…
 1 day ago
05.25.21
Former Panthers Greg Olsen Says His Son’s Heart…
 1 day ago
05.25.21
Close