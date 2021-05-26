Entertainment News
On the Anniversary of George Floyd’s Death, Lil Baby joins Family at White House

With feelings and the impact of the loss of George Floyd still raw for many – this week marks the anniversary of him being murdered by police in Minneapolis. In an effort to keep his name and story alive and discuss what’s next — George Floyd’s family met with President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris today at the White House.

Today — George Floyd’s daughter Giana, his family, their attorney Benjamin Crump, and Lil Baby were spotted as they met privately at the White House. Though Lil Baby’s contributions are not readily apparent, fans commended him for being present and supporting the family during an unimaginable loss.

Recap the events of today here…

 

Lil Baby + Nancy Pelosi

On the Anniversary of George Floyd’s Death, Lil Baby joins Family at White House  was originally published on kysdc.com

Close