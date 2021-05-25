Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Greg Olsen, the former tight-end of the Carolina Panther, retired to become an NFL analyst for Fox Sports, now faces a very challenging time with his 8-year-old son TJ’s medical condition.

As reported by ESPN, Olsen’s son TJ was born with a congenital heart defect, which required several surgeries, including a pacemaker.

On Monday, Olsen tweeted, “reaching its end” and it “ultimately could lead to a transplant.”

HEARTest Yard is an organization created by Olsen and his wife, Kara, after the birth of TJ and his twin sister, Talbot, with the plan to raise money for families less fortunate, going through similar situations with their children.

“TJ has been a fighter since birth,” Olsen wrote as he thanked everyone for their prayers. “We are going to get through this as a family and be better off as a result of this experience.”

Former Panthers Greg Olsen Says His Son’s Heart “Is Reaching Its End” was originally published on wfnz.com