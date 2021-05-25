Entertainment News
Former Panthers Greg Olsen Says His Son's Heart "Is Reaching Its End"

New Orleans Saints v Carolina Panthers

Source: Jacob Kupferman / Getty

Greg Olsen, the former tight-end of the Carolina Panther, retired to become an NFL analyst for Fox Sports, now faces a very challenging time with his 8-year-old son TJ’s medical condition.

As reported by ESPN, Olsen’s son TJ was born with a congenital heart defect, which required several surgeries, including a pacemaker.

On Monday, Olsen tweeted, “reaching its end” and it “ultimately could lead to a transplant.”

HEARTest Yard is an organization created by Olsen and his wife, Kara, after the birth of TJ and his twin sister, Talbot, with the plan to raise money for families less fortunate, going through similar situations with their children.

“TJ has been a fighter since birth,” Olsen wrote as he thanked everyone for their prayers. “We are going to get through this as a family and be better off as a result of this experience.”

 

2021 NFL Draft

Meet the Rookies: Carolina Panthers 2021 Draft picks and highlights

22 photos Launch gallery

Meet the Rookies: Carolina Panthers 2021 Draft picks and highlights

Continue reading Meet the Rookies: Carolina Panthers 2021 Draft picks and highlights

Meet the Rookies: Carolina Panthers 2021 Draft picks and highlights

[caption id="attachment_27028" align="aligncenter" width="700"] Source: Gregory Shamus / Getty[/caption] The 2021 NFL Draft ended Saturday and the Carolina Panthers filled a lot of open positions and answered a lot of offseason concerns. Draft picks include: CB Jaycee Horn - 1st Round, 8th overall, South Carolina WR Terrace Marshall Jr. - 2nd Round, 59th overall, LSU T Brady Christensen - 3rd Round, 70th overall, BYU TE Tommy Tremble - 3rd Round, 83rd overall, Notre Dame RB Chuba Hubbard - 4th Round, 126th overall, Oklahoma State DT Daviyon Nixon - 5th Round, 158th overall, Iowa CB Keith Taylor - 5th Round, 166th overall, Washington G Deonte Brown - 6th Round, 193rd overall, Alabama WR Shi Smith - 6th Round, 204th overall, South Carolina LS Thomas Fletcher - 6th Round, 222nd overall, Alabama DT Phil Hoskins - 7th Round, 232nd overall, Kentucky RELATED: Jacksonville Jaguars select Former Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence as #1 Overall Pick RELATED: Why Teddy Bridgewater to Denver makes sense for both sides

Former Panthers Greg Olsen Says His Son’s Heart “Is Reaching Its End”  was originally published on wfnz.com

