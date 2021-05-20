T.I. & Tiny Sexual Assault Investigation Closed In Las Vegas, But Not In Los Angeles

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Looks like those T.I. and Tiny sexual assault allegations aren’t going to be going away anytime soon. While a case against them in Las Vegas has been dropped, they’re still under investigation for allegedly violating a woman in Los Angeles.

TMZ is reporting that the rapper and his R&B wife are in the crosshairs of the LAPD right after Las Vegas authorities announced they were closing a similar case against the reality TV couple. LAPD is looking into allegations made by “Jane Doe” who says the T.I. and his wife violated her after meeting them in a club back in 2005.

Jane Doe alleges that after meeting the two at a club, she accepted a drink from Tiny and eventually she and two other women went back to the hotel with T.I. and Tiny. While things seemed to be kosher for the moment, she ultimately ended up alone with the married couple. That’s when she says things began to go left.

“She claims T.I. and Tiny persuaded her to go to the bathroom and take a shower with them. After the shower, she alleges T.I. led her to the bed, turned on a porn flick and asked her to rub oil on him. She says Tiny soon joined in and then she claims T.I. came from behind and stuck his toes in her vagina.”

“According to the report … the woman claims T.I. told her he was going to get a condom but she said she felt sick and went to the bathroom to throw up. She claims she blacked out soon after, but when she woke up the next morning … her vagina was sore and had a burning sensation.”

That’s both detailed and disturbing. Lately the allegations of sexual assault against the couple have just been racking up with multiple women accusing them of similar actions.

T.I. for his part “vehemently” deny all the “disgusting” allegations against him and his wife and took to IG to state as much while adding “Women who have been victimized deserved to be heard.”

Should be interesting to see how this all plays out and what evidence is unearthed in the process.

Peep T.I.’s statement below and let us know your thoughts on the matter in the comments section.

T.I. & Tiny Sexual Assault Investigation Closed In Las Vegas, But Not In Los Angeles was originally published on hiphopwired.com

