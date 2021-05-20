Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

BET Awards Will Host Vaccinated-Only Live Audience This June

As the pandemic eases ever so slowly, many venues are opening its doors to large events such as this.

Click Here To Listen Live

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
BET Awards 2020

Source: BET Awards 2020 / Getty

The annual BET Awards went to a virtual format last year due to the restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic but with numbers lowering by the day, the program makes a return. This coming June, Los Angeles will play host to the anticipated awards program with a vaccinated-only live audience.

According to a report from Deadline, Microsoft Theatre will be the venue to host the 2021 BET Awards event, which should come as a relief to the many entertainers and creators who rely on live events to promote their artistic wares.

For audience members who wish to be in attendance, BET said that a registration period for attendees will begin on May 27 and the network will be working in tandem with officials from Los Angeles County to make sure COVID-19 protocols are adhered to.

The actual ceremony will air on June 27 from Los Angeles, Calif. at the Microsoft Theatre.

Learn more here.

Photo: Getty

BET Awards Will Host Vaccinated-Only Live Audience This June  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
New Book Reveals Obama Reportedly Called ‘Lunatic’ Trump…
 6 hours ago
05.20.21
Cuteness Overload: 2 Year Old Kaavia James Unboxed…
 6 hours ago
05.20.21
Jennifer Hudson & Marlon Wayans Shine In Aretha…
 7 hours ago
05.20.21
Are There Some Cast Changes That Are Coming…
 8 hours ago
05.20.21
Side Hustles For Women: Best Tips For Starting…
 8 hours ago
05.20.21
15 items
RIP Paul Mooney: 15 Hilarious & Touching Quotes…
 8 hours ago
05.20.21
Cast and Crew of CBS’ “All Rise” Speak…
 8 hours ago
05.20.21
BET Awards Will Host Vaccinated-Only Live Audience This…
 8 hours ago
05.20.21
Gun-Wielding St. Louis Lawyer Who Terrorized BLM Protesters…
 8 hours ago
05.20.21
Court Docs Reveal 50 Cent Is Ready To…
 8 hours ago
05.20.21
5 items
The Best Black Podcasts To Stream When Commuting…
 8 hours ago
05.20.21
Duke Promoting Nina King As Next Athletic Director
 8 hours ago
05.20.21
A$AP Rocky Calls Rihanna The Love Of His…
 9 hours ago
05.20.21
Google Is On A Mission To Improve Image…
 9 hours ago
05.20.21
Close