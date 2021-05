Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Thank you for sharing your community events that are free and open to the public in efforts to assist those in need in our neighborhoods. Here are a list of events that was shared this week. To post your own event go to our community calendar or email Melissa Wade at mwade@radio-one.com.

FRIDAY MAY 21ST – 11AM – 2PM FIRST MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH OF CHINQUAPIN ARE SERVING FREE MODERNA COVID 19 VACCINES AT THE CHURCH’S FELLOWHIP HALL – 3882 OUTH 50 HWY – NEXT TO THE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL – CALL PASTOR MANLEY FOR MORE INFO. 919-915-0706

SATURDAY MAY 22 ND – 9AM …. STOP HUNGER ONE COMMUNITY AT A TIME FOOD DISTRIBUTION IS BACK IN THE COMMUNITY – THIS SATURDAY IN GOLDSBORO – HOSTED BY WAYNE PREPATORY ACADEMY AT 1404- B PATETOWN RD. IN GOLDSBORO, NC 9AM UNTIL FOOD IS GONE. ( DRIVE THRU ONLY … TRUNK CLEAN AND OPEN – ONE BOX PER FAMILY, 2 FAMILIES PER CAR MAX) FOOD BANK OF CENTRAL AND EASTER NC, AND LISA GREEN WITH MARKETING WITH A TWIST.

– 9AM …. STOP HUNGER ONE COMMUNITY AT A TIME FOOD DISTRIBUTION IS BACK IN THE COMMUNITY – THIS SATURDAY IN GOLDSBORO – HOSTED BY WAYNE PREPATORY ACADEMY AT 1404- B PATETOWN RD. IN GOLDSBORO, NC 9AM UNTIL FOOD IS GONE.

SATURDAY MAY 22 ND – 11AM … IN RESPONSE TO FAMILIES WHO REMAIN IMPACTED BY COVID-19, IT IS FINISHED MINISTRIES LOCATED 17 COLLEY LN. IN CAMERON NC, WILL HOST A BOXED FOOD GIVEAWAY, FROM 11AM-1PM. BOXES WILL INCLUDE AN ASSORTMENT OF DAIRY, MEAT AND VEGETABLES. SUPPLIES ARE LIMITED AND REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED, SO GO TO IT IS FINISHED MINISTRIES DOT ORG

– 11AM … IN RESPONSE TO FAMILIES WHO REMAIN IMPACTED BY COVID-19, IT IS FINISHED MINISTRIES LOCATED 17 COLLEY LN. IN CAMERON NC, WILL HOST A BOXED FOOD GIVEAWAY, FROM 11AM-1PM. SATURDAY JUNE 26TH…7AM … WE ARE ONE… ARE HOSTING A PROSTATE CANCER WALK, RUN, RIDE AT EDGECOMBE COMMUNITY COLLEGE – 225 TARBORO ST. IN ROCKY MOUNT, NC FROM 7AM – 1PM FOR EMMANUEL HEALTH EDUCATION.

Your List Of Upcoming Community Events was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: