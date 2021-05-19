O.N.E. Foundation Is Looking For 1000 Men As Mentors

Pastor Micah Mason talked with Melissa about what their foundation is doing to help guide young men in our community. Listen to the interview.

O.N.E Foundation is an organization committed to supporting our communities through Organized Neighborhood Empowerment. We are currently organizing a group of 1000 men in and around the Wake County area to become mentors and advocates for our local communities! Our first initiative will include identifying 1000 young men to “adopt” as spiritual sons and begin to align them with local community groups and employment apprenticeship programs, giving them an opportunity to gain valuable skills necessary to become productive members of our community and society as a whole. The mission is to save 1000 at a time! We believe little vision, little results, big vision, BIG results!

Also, Pastor Micah Mason is the Pastor of Nelson Chapel Baptist Church and can be heard on The Light every Sunday afternoon at 12noon.

