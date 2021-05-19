“Working Mom Wednesday” Helping Our Kids Mentally Transition To In Person Schooling

A recent article says “Students need emotional support when returning to school in person.” In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month we talked to a top educator about what they are seeing in our kids and how we as parents can help our kids both mentally and socially with that transition.

Our guest today was Dr. Cynthia McQueen – Superintendent of Torchlight Academy in Raleigh.

Dr. Cynthia McQueen over the past 30 years has served in one of the following capacities: Superintendent, Principal, College Professor, Vice Principal, Guidance Counselor, and teacher. She has a bachelor’s degree, dual master’s degrees, and a Doctorate. Dr. McQueen is also a former television show host, radio talk show host, radio announcer and newspaper reporter. Dr. McQueen has been nominated for the following awards: Outstanding Young Women of America, Dynamic Women We Admire, Educator of the Year and Black Marriage Day: Couple of the year. Dr. McQueen, who is an author, has been featured in Virtue Magazine Outstanding Women Issue and Spectacular Magazine’s Woman of the Year issue. In March 2015 Dr. McQueen was nominated to become a member of the North Carolina State Board of Education. Dr. McQueen is a member of a myriad of groups, including the National Association of Elementary School Principals, The National Alliance of Black School Educators, Black Lead Schools of Choice and serves on the board of The North Carolina Public Charter Schools Association.

