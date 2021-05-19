Coronavirus
Get Your 12+ Kids And Yourself Vaccinated This Weekend In Durham!

Community Vaccination Events, Week of May 17

The Durham County Department of Public Health (DCoDPH) will partner with local businesses and organizations to offer COVID-19 vaccines to the community during the week of May 17, 2021. All events are free, and no identification is required. More information is available below:
Wednesday, May 19:
  • When: Wednesday, May 19, 11:00am-1:00pm
  • Where: Compare Foods, 2000 Avondale Dr., Durham, NC 27704
  • Vaccines offered: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson; first and second doses
  • How to be vaccinated: Walk-ins only. Open to all people 12 and older.
Friday, May 21:
  • When: Friday, May 21, 3:00pm-6:00pm
  • Where: Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 8021 Stagville Rd., Bahama, NC 27503
  • Vaccines offered: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson; first doses only
  • How to be vaccinated: Walk-ins only. Open to all people 12 and older.
Saturday, May 22:
  • When: Saturday, May 22, 10:00am-2:00pm
  • Where: Masterworks Beauty & Barbershop, 1201 University Dr., Durham, NC, 27704
  • Vaccines offered: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson; first doses only
  • How to be vaccinated: Walk-ins only. Open to all people 12 and older.
DCoDPH will also partner with Durham Public Schools (DPS) and community groups including We Are Ready for Life and Chapel Hill Pediatrics to offer COVID-19 vaccinations for kids ages 12-17 at Hillside High School and Githens Middle School on Saturday, May 22. More information is available on the DPS website here.
