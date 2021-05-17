Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Cori Broadus Shares Her Recent Mental Health Struggles

Click Here To Listen Live

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Miracle Watts Presents "Beauty Meets Media" In LA

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

Yesterday Snoop Dogg’s daughter Cori Broadus shared a touching, needed message about her struggles with managing her mental health. In a very candid post, she explained that her famous parents and their wealth don’t take away from the everyday issues she encounters that money can’t solve.

In an Instagram post she wrote, “The last few weeks my mental has not been so great at one point I tried to end my life but you & my family really give me a purpose to live & helped me realize Iife is much more than materialistic things & you gotta just keep pushing through the bullshit.”

After her initial post Cori took a deeper dive into the struggles that led up to some of her mental health struggles.

In another post to her IG TV she wrote, “People used to always talk about me. You’re fat, you’re ugly, you’re dark, you’re this, you’re that. I used to cry, like I mean cry. At 13 I was ready to die. Just so sad crying to my mom like, ‘Mom, I’m so ugly. Why? why did you have me? Why do I look like this? Why don’t I look like my brothers?’ Just so many why, why, why, why’s.”

Cori went on to explain that having money doesn’t negate the experiences and struggles she’s had to endure in her life. “I go through it just like everyone else,” she explained. “I drive a Toyota Corolla.” The humble car isn’t exactly what you’d expect from the daughter of a multi-millionaire, but that’s exactly her point. Money doesn’t prevent the struggling within the human experience.

The very needed message proves that mental health does not discriminate. No amount of money can cure what self-love, mental stability, and self-preservation can. Thank you, Cori for being vulnerable and sharing your struggles with the world.

DON’T MISS…

Duckie Thot Claps Back At A Fan Who Says She Looks Like A “Dark Skin White Girl”

Mental Health Professionals Discuss The Importance Of Detaching From Black Trauma

Debunking The Biggest Myths About Mental Health In The Black Community

Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Cori Broadus Shares Her Recent Mental Health Struggles  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Cori Broadus Shares Her Recent…
 3 hours ago
05.17.21
Okay President Joe Biden: Cash Payments To Families…
 6 hours ago
05.17.21
Natalie Nunn Spills on Baddies ATL, Moments She…
 6 hours ago
05.17.21
8 items
Secrets OUT! Meet J.Cole’s Wife; Melissa Heholt [Photos]
 7 hours ago
05.17.21
Drake’s “God’s Plan” Winner Used The Money To…
 8 hours ago
05.17.21
India The Tiger Found After Week-Long Search, Set…
 9 hours ago
05.17.21
Alicia Keys Aims To Reawaken The Feminine Power…
 9 hours ago
05.17.21
Nina Parker Sets Instagram Ablaze And Celebrates The…
 10 hours ago
05.17.21
Mary J. Blige Gives A New Meaning To…
 10 hours ago
05.17.21
Bill Maher Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Getting…
 10 hours ago
05.17.21
Damon Weaver, Student Journalist Who Landed High-Profile Interviews,…
 10 hours ago
05.17.21
Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes Explains How DMX’s…
 10 hours ago
05.17.21
Vanessa Bryant’s NBA Hall of Fame Speech For…
 10 hours ago
05.17.21
‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Star Mo Fayne…
 10 hours ago
05.17.21
Close