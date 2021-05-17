Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Natalie Nunn Spills on Baddies ATL, Moments She Regrets From BGC, Clears up Beef With Tanisha+ More!

Click Here To Listen Live

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Take a trip down nostalgia lane and with Natalie “I RUN LA” Nunn from the infamous Bad girls Club. Natalie stopped by the Lemonade Stand with Leah Henry to discuss her new show “Baddies ATL” on the Zeus Network, taking some of America’s favorite bad girls and putting them under one roof. Natalie also spilled the Lemonade on whether production of the “Bad girls club” put them in dangerous situations in order to create drama for the show. Natalie also shares the moment that really makes her cringe from her time on reality TV. Do you think the Bad girls are TOO old to getting back together? Well Natalie says otherwise! Watch the full interview to hear what she has to say.

Natalie Nunn Spills on Baddies ATL, Moments She Regrets From BGC, Clears up Beef With Tanisha+ More!  was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Cori Broadus Shares Her Recent…
 3 hours ago
05.17.21
Okay President Joe Biden: Cash Payments To Families…
 6 hours ago
05.17.21
Natalie Nunn Spills on Baddies ATL, Moments She…
 6 hours ago
05.17.21
8 items
Secrets OUT! Meet J.Cole’s Wife; Melissa Heholt [Photos]
 7 hours ago
05.17.21
Drake’s “God’s Plan” Winner Used The Money To…
 8 hours ago
05.17.21
India The Tiger Found After Week-Long Search, Set…
 9 hours ago
05.17.21
Alicia Keys Aims To Reawaken The Feminine Power…
 9 hours ago
05.17.21
Nina Parker Sets Instagram Ablaze And Celebrates The…
 10 hours ago
05.17.21
Mary J. Blige Gives A New Meaning To…
 10 hours ago
05.17.21
Bill Maher Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Getting…
 10 hours ago
05.17.21
Damon Weaver, Student Journalist Who Landed High-Profile Interviews,…
 10 hours ago
05.17.21
Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes Explains How DMX’s…
 10 hours ago
05.17.21
Vanessa Bryant’s NBA Hall of Fame Speech For…
 10 hours ago
05.17.21
‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Star Mo Fayne…
 10 hours ago
05.17.21
Close