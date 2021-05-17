Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Drake’s “God’s Plan” Winner Used The Money To Get Her Master’s Degree

Leveled up on the low.

Click Here To Listen Live

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Drake God's Plan winner

Source: YouTube / Youtube

Drake’s good will has changed the life one individual forever. The winner from the “God’s Plan” scholarship used the funds to get her Master’s degree.

As reported by Buzz Feed Drizzy’s 2018 single not only became of the biggest songs of the year but also provided him a lane to give back to his fans. Instead of taking the production budget to make the another over top visual he took every cent and gave it away to random people in need. The donations totaled to a whopping $996,631.90; yes you read that correctly. One of the lucky recipients used her money wisely.

Champagne Papi gave Destiny James a cool $50,000 dollars that faithful day. Fast forward to May 2019 and she graduated from the University Of Miami with her Bachelor’s Degree in Public Health. She did not stop there though. Destiny went on to pursue her education further at the same institution and recently secured her Master’s Degree in Public Health as well. “The scholarship allowed me to enjoy my senior year at UM free of financial burden, which was a breath of fresh air!” Destiny said. “I was able to cancel any loans I had for that school term.”

This week she posted a photo of her big moment. Drake stepped into the comments section to congratulate her personally. “[Drake] messaged me, expressing how proud of me he was,” she said. “It’s always a great feeling to hear from him and know that he’s keeping up with what I’m doing. He’s so genuine and it shines through every message!”

 

Drake’s “God’s Plan” Winner Used The Money To Get Her Master’s Degree  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Cori Broadus Shares Her Recent…
 3 hours ago
05.17.21
Okay President Joe Biden: Cash Payments To Families…
 6 hours ago
05.17.21
Natalie Nunn Spills on Baddies ATL, Moments She…
 6 hours ago
05.17.21
8 items
Secrets OUT! Meet J.Cole’s Wife; Melissa Heholt [Photos]
 7 hours ago
05.17.21
Drake’s “God’s Plan” Winner Used The Money To…
 8 hours ago
05.17.21
India The Tiger Found After Week-Long Search, Set…
 9 hours ago
05.17.21
Alicia Keys Aims To Reawaken The Feminine Power…
 9 hours ago
05.17.21
Nina Parker Sets Instagram Ablaze And Celebrates The…
 10 hours ago
05.17.21
Mary J. Blige Gives A New Meaning To…
 10 hours ago
05.17.21
Bill Maher Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Getting…
 10 hours ago
05.17.21
Damon Weaver, Student Journalist Who Landed High-Profile Interviews,…
 10 hours ago
05.17.21
Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes Explains How DMX’s…
 10 hours ago
05.17.21
Vanessa Bryant’s NBA Hall of Fame Speech For…
 10 hours ago
05.17.21
‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Star Mo Fayne…
 10 hours ago
05.17.21
Close