Finally! Biden’s DOJ Civil Rights Nominee Kristen Clarke Advances To Confirmation Vote

Kristen Clarke at Senate confirmation hearing April 14, 2021

UPDATED: 12:01 p.m. ET, May 13, 2021 —

On Thursday the Senate Judiciary Committee advanced the nomination of Kristen Clarke, in hopes she will be confirmed to become the first woman and first Black woman to formally lead the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division since its creation in 1957.

Committee members split the vote 11-11 to advance the process to the Senate floor for a confirmation vote. Supporters of Clarke expect another uphill battle during the final stage of the process.

Much of Clarke’s confirmation process has been mired in stonewalling orchestrated mainly by Senate Republicans who believe Clarke is too radical to lead the division which oversees law enforcement policies and procedures. Their numerous attempts to invalidate and disqualify her experiences stems form Clarke’s history as a transformative social justice lawyer and leader.

On Tuesday Black women leaders hosted a virtual call to action to advocate for her nomination.

After the committee vote on Thursday civil rights leaders hailed Clarke’s experience and urged the Senate to move in the right direction.

“We applaud the advancement of Kristen Clarke’s nomination to lead the Civil Rights Division at the Department of Justice. Kristen is a person of outstanding intellect and ethics who is absolutely committed to civil rights and equal justice under the law,” Ben Jealous, president of People For the American Way said in a statement sent to NewsOne.

“Her experience as a civil rights attorney and leader is a perfect fit for this position. It has been disheartening but not surprising to see the attempts by the Right to smear her and her record, including at today’s Senate Judiciary Committee markup. As a highly accomplished Black woman, Kristen has had to rise above these attacks throughout her career. We’re confident that the majority of senators will see through them this time and will move swiftly to confirm Kristen to the Justice Department, where she will be a leader in the fight to ensure equal rights and freedoms for all of us.”

Original story:

Nominated to lead the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division, Kristen Clarke answered questions from senators on both sides of the aisle during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Wednesday morning. During the hearing, several Republican senators questioned Clarke’s competence and credibility, often combative in nature.

Grasping at various tweets and out-of-context statements, the senators tried to paint Clarke as an extremist out of touch with the law and the constitution, like when she was asked to explain a June 2020 op-ed she wrote about strategic investments in social support and less in policing.

At times, the nitpicking over her record and distortion of out-of-context tweets distracted from Clarke’s work in prosecuting hate crimes, sex trafficking and official misconduct.

A common thread for several elected officials who supported attempts to undermine the 2020 election and subvert the constitution, consisted of questioning a veteran civil rights lawyer about her commitment to the constitution. 

The final committee member to speak, Sen. Cory Booker, entered a correction into the record, directly challenging characterizations by his Republican colleagues of Clarke’s record and comments. 

Speaking directly to Clarke, Booker said she benefited from the country’s grace and goodness that led to opportunities that nurtured her genius. “And God, given an opportunity, what did you do with it? You have dedicated your life to our most sacred principles,” Booker said. 

With more than 20 years of civil rights law experience, Clarke has a command of the full breadth of knowledge of matters before the division. Clarke’s experience covers voting rights, support for marginalized communities — including religious freedom, education equity, housing discrimination — and disability rights. 

If confirmed, Clarke will become the first woman to formally lead the Civil Rights Division. Her colleague Vanita Gupta and other women who have served in the role have done so in an acting capacity. But Clarke becoming a historical first is one of the least interesting things about her nomination.

“If you were building somebody from scratch, as you know, an ideal person to run the Civil Rights Division, you’d end up with somebody a lot like Kristen,” Justin Levitt, a professor at Loyola, told NewsOne.

Levitt has known Clarke for more than 15 years, previously working with her on voting rights and other related civil rights issues. Besides Clarke’s expertise in the civil rights field, her experience as a manager would be an asset to the division, Levitt said.

“Lawyers don’t generally get trained to be good managers,” said Levitt. “You can be a leader in the legal field without ever figuring out how to manage people, but she’s been a manager.”

 

As the head of the Lawyer’s Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, Clarke has led one of the nation’s foremost election protection and voting rights efforts. She has also overseen advocacy around several issues, including hate crimes and hate speech, LGBTQ rights, and criminal justice reform. 

Taylor Dumpson, the first Black woman to lead student government at American University, was the target of a racially motivated hate crime. With the Lawyer’s Committee’s help, Dumpson sued the publisher of the neo-Nazi website The Daily Stormer after he directed his followers to target and harass her on social media.

“It was the first time that a court had found that online harassment can interfere with someone’s use of a place of public accommodations,” said Dumpson.  

Dumpson said that as a hate crime survivor, Clarke showed compassion and helped her feel empowered. Clarke inspired Dumpson to pursue civil rights law. 

“[We need] a leader of the Civil Rights Division who is dedicated to anti-racism and anti-hate, and willing to reach out to folks in all different kinds of communities,” Dumpson said. “Kristen is the right person at the right time for this right job.”

Levitt also said Clarke’s consideration for the role is also fitting, considering she started her legal career in the DOJ Attorney General’s Honors Program. Federal agencies use honors attorney programs for entry-level hiring.

Levitt said Clarke was one of the few, if not the first, nominee to have started their career in the Civil Rights Division. “As a career lawyer in the DOJ, you are trained relentlessly to focus on the impact of laws on would-be voters, particularly voters [and] communities of color, without caring about which party they happen to favor,” he said. 

Clarke remained with the division for six years before transitioning to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and later the Civil Rights Bureau in the Office of the New York Attorney General. In 2015, Clarke became president and executive director of the Lawyer’s Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.

“She’s now coming back to the division with even more civil rights experience, even more, leadership capacity, even more of a track record of fighting for underrepresented groups and fighting against discrimination,” Levitt told NewsOne. 

Former Attorney General Eric Holder called the Civil Rights Division the “crown jewel” of the DOJ. Tasked with enforcing the nation’s civil rights laws, the Civil Rights Division was established as a part of the Civil Rights Act of 1957. Civil Rights opponents in the Senate delayed the confirmation of W. Wilson White, the first nominee for Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division, for eight months.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. reportedly sent a telegram to each member of the Senate Judiciary Committee in 1958, requesting they move the nomination forward. King called the new division “an important arm of our democracy.”

On Wednesday, Clarke seemed poised to uphold that ideal.

“I do this work with my son in mind often,” Clarke said during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. “My hope is that the work I do every day helps to tear down a wall here or a wall there that might make the path a little easier for him and for all kids like him.”

Biden cabinet collage

Here Are All The Black People In Joe Biden's Cabinet And His Most Senior Advisers

Here Are All The Black People In Joe Biden's Cabinet And His Most Senior Advisers

[caption id="attachment_4078092" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Alex Wong / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 2:50 p.m. ET, Jan. 15, 2021: The promise to have a cabinet that “looks like America” has been more than kept by Joe Biden. In fact, it’s been all but a mandate as the new president is set to have the most diverse group of executive branch leaders and presidential advisers in U.S. history. And while history is being made on a number of fronts for the esteemed group - a record number of women have been named, for instance -- Biden’s commitment to making it a point of emphasis to designate Black people for powerful and influential positions has been nothing short of impressive. Oh, did we mention that Biden also has the shrewd political -- and legal -- expertise of a Black woman vice president to lean on? Kamala Harris is expected to play an outsized role in Biden’s administration in a departure from the subtle functions traditionally expected from vice presidents. Biden had to fill more than four dozen roles, from his chief of staff through the U.S. attorney general, neither of whom is Black. But at the same time, Biden has put multiple Black people in a position to make history and work in capacities that, if done well, can not only make a serious difference but will also do so at a time when their consequential roles are arguably needed more than ever by the U.S. government. [caption id="attachment_4078091" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: OLIVIER DOULIERY / Getty[/caption] In other words, Biden didn’t just nominate another Black person to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development, an office that many presidents have relegated to African Americans. Yes, did name a Black person to lead HUD. But reduce his choice would be short-sighted in this particular case -- especially since he named one of the most impressive Black leaders America has today. Marcia Fudge is no Ben Carson. Making the moment a bit more significant is the fact that Biden served as second in command to the nation's first Black president, heightening expectations -- whether fair or not -- for multiple African Americans to serve in key cabinet roles. And for all the Black people Biden nominated for Biden’s cabinet or named as his top advisers, there were many, many others who were also under consideration. Household names like Stacey Abrams, whose voting rights organization Fair Fight's groundwork in Georgia helped flipping the state blue for the first time in 30 years with election results that all but sewed up Biden's historic election. She is also widely credited with helping to secure this month’s runoff elections that gave Democrats the edge in the U.S. Senate. However, it’s been reported she has her sights set on avenging her gubernatorial loss in 2018 when she fell victim to a massive Republican-led voter suppression effort. Other familiar names of Black people Biden reportedly considered for his cabinet include, but certainly were not limited to Jeh Johnson, the former secretary of Homeland Security under President Barack Obama, and former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick. But Biden also reportedly considered Black people for high-profile jobs despite their lack of immediate name recognition.  For instance, Darrell Blocker, who has more than 30 of experience in the U.S. intelligence community, specializes in counterterrorism, security and intelligence, with a focus on Africa, Iran and North Korea, and has served in 10 foreign countries. He could have easily been nominated for CIA director. And Raphael Bostic, the first African American president of one of the 12 Federal Reserve regional banks, is certainly qualified to lead the Treasury Department. Biden ultimately decided to go with other, equally qualified choices for those two cabinet positions. But he did name a Black Treasury deputy. There was a little controversy over Biden's decision for who to lead the Department of Agriculture (USDA), which has been accused of ignoring Black farmers' pleas for federal assistance. Civil rights activists described Biden's choice of Tom Vilsack, a white man who served in that same role under Obama, as a snub to Shirley Sherrod, the Black woman and former Agriculture employee who Vilsack fired under unfortunate circumstances. [caption id="attachment_4078051" align="alignnone" width="594"] Source: Mark Wilson / Getty[/caption] Sherrod, who served as the USDA’s Georgia Director of Rural Development, was fired after Vilsack viewed a nefariously edited 38-second video clip provided by Andrew Breitbart — for whom the racist, right-wing online news site is named — during an address she gave to the NAACP that was presented to seem like she refused federal assistance to a white farmer because of the color of his skin. The full, unedited video was later published showing that Sherrod actually told the audience she was able to use the encounter as a learning mechanism in the broader context of race relations and felt even more compelled to help the white farmer. Sherrod rebuffed offers from Vilsack and Obama to reinstate her employment in a role that was in a completely different capacity from the one she had been working. In was in that context that Biden still decided Vilsack was the best candidate for the job. With that said, Biden's commitment to racial diversity is well documented. That has continued since his election, including with his transition team that is stacked with Black policy leaders. He's also vowed to name a Black woman to be a Supreme Court Justice if he gets the chance. Could Biden have named Black folks? Of course. Did he leave Black folks hanging with his cabinet picks, though? That's a question this writer cannot answer. But perhaps the below list of Black people shaping up to be a key part of Biden’s historic administration can.

