Need Vaccines For Homebound North Carolinians?

Continue reading 10 Rising Instagram Fashion Influencers You Should Follow in 2021

10 Rising Instagram Fashion Influencers You Should Follow in 2021

UPDATED: Jan. 6, 2021 — [caption id="attachment_3196705" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Instagram / Instagram[/caption] Most people don't fully understand the influencer market. To some, social media influencers are beautiful people who take cute photos, have themed Instagram pages, and promote products all day. For the most part, they make the profession look easy and superficial. The truth is, lots of work goes into positioning yourself as a person worth listening to. When it comes to the fashion industry, there are different types of social media influencers. Some partner with brands and focus on inspiring you through their sense of style, some have their own products and use their platforms as a way to market their items, and others are just charismatic people with a larger platform that automatically translates to them having influence. This is a growing profession filled with budding entrepreneurs eager to inspire you with their personal style. In fact, according to We Are Social's Digital 2020 October Snapshot, more than 4 billion people worldwide (4.14 billion) now use social media each month. An average of 2 million people sign up to social networks every day and are primed to be influenced by what they see and hear. We took the liberty of compiling a list of top fashion influencers on the rise. Trust me, their looks are so good it'll make you want to hit the follow button. Take a look at these important black fashion influencers: