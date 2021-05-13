Coronavirus
Need Vaccines For Homebound North Carolinians?

Are you looking for a vaccine for a person who is homebound? This is a list of vaccine providers in North Carolina who are able to vaccinate homebound people. Please reach out to vaccine providers on this list to ask about their current availability for homebound vaccinations – some may not currently be offering homebound vaccinations.

How to see if there is a provider near you: CLICK HERE

 

 

