Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Hot Spot: Ciara & Russell Wilson Ink A Deal With Amazon & Andra Day Talks Overcoming Porn Addiction

Click Here To Listen Live

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Ciara & Russell Wilson are teaming together to bring their talents to Amazon.  According to Deadline, the couple will be creating scripted shows and films under their,  Why Not You Productions.  Andra Day revealed in a recent interview while filming, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” she struggled with porn and sex addiction.  PageSix reports, “I didn’t want any element of sexualization,” she said.  “I had come out of something in my own life — dealing with porn addiction, sex addiction.”

Hear these stories and more in The Hot Spot.

 Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Hot Spot: Ciara & Russell Wilson Ink A Deal With Amazon & Andra Day Talks Overcoming Porn Addiction  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
9 items
Porsha, Porsha, Porsha: #BlackTwitter Goes In On Porsha…
 1 day ago
05.11.21
Saweetie Shows Love To These Black-Owned Brands In…
 2 days ago
05.10.21
Boston George, Drug Runner Whose Life Inspired Movie…
 1 week ago
05.05.21
Board Says Facebook And Instagram Can Continue To…
 1 week ago
05.05.21
Vivica A. Fox: Khloé Kardashian Should Not Be…
 1 week ago
05.05.21
Shekinah Jo Spills Tea on Tiny Leaving Her…
 1 week ago
05.05.21
Rapper Lil Yachty Reveals His New Nail Polish…
 1 week ago
05.05.21
Michel’le Is Calling Kurt Kobain Pinocchio About Dre…
 1 week ago
05.05.21
Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg Partner With Bic…
 1 week ago
05.05.21
13 items
Old Candace Owens COVID Tweet Comes Back To…
 1 week ago
05.04.21
12 items
Bill & Melinda Gates Hit CTRL-ALT-DELETE On Their…
 1 week ago
05.04.21
Authorities Investigating A Principal Who Paddled 6-Year-Old Student…
 1 week ago
05.04.21
New York Post Writer Resigned After Fake Kamala…
 1 week ago
05.04.21
Irv Gotti Spilled Private Details About DMX’s Death…
 1 week ago
05.04.21
Close