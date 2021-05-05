Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Rapper Lil Yachty Reveals His New Nail Polish Line, ‘Negatives 001’

Well, they do say idle hands are the devil's workshop and this man is keeping busy so...

Click Here To Listen Live

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Onyx Grand Opening

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

This new era of Hip-Hop has seen its fair share of questionable and downright weird moves that’s constantly drawn the ire of 80’s and 90’s babies alike.

Now Lil Yachty is pushing the envelope and has teamed with Crete to debut his own line of nail polish line for women and metrosexual men who need that right shine on their nails whenever throwing up the peace sign. Dubbed his Negatives 001, Yachty’s new venture into the cosmetics game is sure to create buzz and possibly billions if Kylie Jenner’s line has shown us anything.

Demonstrating his new product with his own manicured mittens, Negative 001’s come packaged in black cylindrical vials and will be available for purchase on Crete’s website come May 21st.

Now, we know what you’re thinking, but before y’all go out there and slander Yachty for his new feminist product, remember that the man and his cabin crew do hand out fades like barbers when need be. So approach at your own peril.

What do y’all think of Lil Yachty’s new business venture? Let us know in the comments section below.

Rapper Lil Yachty Reveals His New Nail Polish Line, ‘Negatives 001’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Boston George, Drug Runner Whose Life Inspired Movie…
 6 hours ago
05.05.21
Board Says Facebook And Instagram Can Continue To…
 8 hours ago
05.05.21
Vivica A. Fox: Khloé Kardashian Should Not Be…
 9 hours ago
05.05.21
Shekinah Jo Spills Tea on Tiny Leaving Her…
 9 hours ago
05.05.21
Rapper Lil Yachty Reveals His New Nail Polish…
 9 hours ago
05.05.21
Michel’le Is Calling Kurt Kobain Pinocchio About Dre…
 9 hours ago
05.05.21
Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg Partner With Bic…
 9 hours ago
05.05.21
13 items
Old Candace Owens COVID Tweet Comes Back To…
 24 hours ago
05.04.21
12 items
Bill & Melinda Gates Hit CTRL-ALT-DELETE On Their…
 1 day ago
05.04.21
Authorities Investigating A Principal Who Paddled 6-Year-Old Student…
 1 day ago
05.04.21
New York Post Writer Resigned After Fake Kamala…
 1 day ago
05.04.21
Irv Gotti Spilled Private Details About DMX’s Death…
 1 day ago
05.04.21
First 100 Days: Has Biden Kept His Promises…
 1 day ago
05.04.21
Jaleel White Recalls ‘Family Matters’ Drama & Urkel…
 2 days ago
05.03.21
Close