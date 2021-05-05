Lots Of Deals & Freebies For Nurses Appreciation Week

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Nurses Appreciation Week is May 6th to 12th, 2021 and businesses everywhere are showing their appreciation with deals and freebies!

Chipotle – The chain is giving 250,000 free burritos to healthcare workers. All of the details are here.

Insomnia Cookies – Nurses can get a free, classic cookie through May 9th when they show their ID. No purchase necessary. Or you can get a free six-pack with any purchase.

Dunkin – Free medium hot or iced coffee for healthcare workers on Thursday, May 6th. ID required. No purchase necessary.

Jimmy John’s – Get $5 off online and app orders $20 or more with promo code 5OFF20 through June 13. The discount can’t be combined with other offers or rewards.

McAlister’s Deli – Get a free tea through Friday when you show your ID or your badge.

O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar – From Thursday through May 12, nurses can receive a free pie slice when dining in with a valid ID. One free piece of pie per check, and the deal is not valid with any other offer or discount.

Outback Steakhouse – nurses, doctors, medical staff get 10% off their check daily with a medical ID. Details here.

Tijuana Flats – Nurses get a free entrée on Friday by using the code TYVM2575 at checkout. Valid ID must be presented when arriving at the restaurant to pick up the order, and the maximum value of the free item is $9.99 plus tax.

Zaxby’s – Nurses can get a buy-one-get-one Big Zax Snak Meal Thursday with their badge.