Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Michel’le Is Calling Kurt Kobain Pinocchio About Dre In Bed With a Man

Click Here To Listen Live

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
World Class Wreckin' Cru

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty

Death Row producer Kurt Kobain (not to be mistaken for deceased icon Kurt Cobain of the band Nirvana) in a recent appearance on “The Art of Dialogue”, claims that the curious minds of Tupac and Suge Knight wanted to know if the gay rumors that were going around at the time about Dr. Dre were true. Kobain claimed that Dre’s ex-main lady, protégé’, mother of his child and alleged punching bag, singer Michel’le gave them affirmation of the rumors being true by saying that she had caught him in bed with another man named Marc.

However Michel’le response to Kurt Kobain allegedly hearing this kind of conversation coming from her mouth…♫Now I say I trust you, But I want you to know, I’m not a sucker; Chill out-your nose is growing, Pinocchio, All right, baby, no more lies ♫

Michel’le may have been beaten by Dre but she is not about to beat Dre with a lie.  Michel’le was shocked to hear Kurt Kobain’s story and says that never happened. In fact, she’s unsure why anyone would make something like that up. She says her and Tupac discussed many things, but Dre’s sexuality was not one of them.

Take a look at the video below

Michel’le Is Calling Kurt Kobain Pinocchio About Dre In Bed With a Man  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Boston George, Drug Runner Whose Life Inspired Movie…
 5 hours ago
05.05.21
Board Says Facebook And Instagram Can Continue To…
 8 hours ago
05.05.21
Vivica A. Fox: Khloé Kardashian Should Not Be…
 9 hours ago
05.05.21
Shekinah Jo Spills Tea on Tiny Leaving Her…
 9 hours ago
05.05.21
Rapper Lil Yachty Reveals His New Nail Polish…
 9 hours ago
05.05.21
Michel’le Is Calling Kurt Kobain Pinocchio About Dre…
 9 hours ago
05.05.21
Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg Partner With Bic…
 9 hours ago
05.05.21
13 items
Old Candace Owens COVID Tweet Comes Back To…
 24 hours ago
05.04.21
12 items
Bill & Melinda Gates Hit CTRL-ALT-DELETE On Their…
 1 day ago
05.04.21
Authorities Investigating A Principal Who Paddled 6-Year-Old Student…
 1 day ago
05.04.21
New York Post Writer Resigned After Fake Kamala…
 1 day ago
05.04.21
Irv Gotti Spilled Private Details About DMX’s Death…
 1 day ago
05.04.21
First 100 Days: Has Biden Kept His Promises…
 1 day ago
05.04.21
Jaleel White Recalls ‘Family Matters’ Drama & Urkel…
 2 days ago
05.03.21
Close