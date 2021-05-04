Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

With a history of pushing favorable headlines for former president Donald Trump, the New York Post has become a target of criticism in recent times. Last week, a writer for the infamous tabloid resigned after she was forced to write a false story regarding Vice President Kamala Harris.

On April 27, Laura Italiano shared why she was stepping down from her position at the Post via Twitter.

“An announcement: Today I handed in my resignation to my editors at the New York Post,” began Italiano’s thread.

She continued with, “The Kamala Harris story — an incorrect story I was ordered to write and which I failed to push back hard enough against — was my breaking point. It’s been a privilege to cover the City of New York for its liveliest, wittiest tabloid — a paper filled with reporters and editors I admire deeply and hold as friends. I’m sad to leave.”

The wasn’t met with much in the way of empathy or understanding at the time considering the Post has long fallen out of favor with many. The paper, owned by conservative media mogul Rupert Murdoch, has been seen as one of the more vocal conservative-leaning publications around which leans somewhat into the tabloid’s emphasis on shock and awe news hits.

As noted by The Daily Beast and the New York Times, the paper published a story that falsely claimed that officials working on behalf of the federal government were handing out Vice President Harris’ book “Superheroes Are Everywhere” to children being processed and welcomed to a temporary immigration facility in Long Beach, Calif.

The story took hold in some conservative media channels but was quickly debunked by The Washington Post.

The Times adds in its reporting that several writers and reporters have left the Post for varying reasons.

—

Photo: Getty

New York Post Writer Resigned After Fake Kamala Harris Published was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: