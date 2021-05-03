Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Jaleel White Recalls ‘Family Matters’ Drama & Urkel Mania In ‘Uncensored’ Interview

White's role as the lovable nerd next door made him a global phenomenon.

Click Here To Listen Live

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
CBS Television Studios&apos; 2017 Summer TCA Tour - Arrivals

Source: Brian To/WENN.com / WENN

What began as a sitcom about the trials and tribulations of a middle-class black family in Chicago, became a worldwide phenomenon thanks to the hilarious antics of a pint-sized star. No one could have predicted Jaleel White’s iconic turn as the nerdy but well-meaning Steve Urkel would make the show a hit, and on the next episode of TV One’s “Uncensored,” White reflects on “Family Matters” and the role that changed his life forever.

“I was not welcome to the cast at all,” White said during a preview of the episode, which airs Sunday night (May 9).

“It was supposed to only be a guest spot… One and done.” He said.

Now a 44-year-old father and businessman, White first stepped into the character of Steve Urkel at the age of 12. An awkward geek with his heart set on winning the love of Laura Winslow, Urkel soon became the star of the show. And during the height of his popularity, he was a global phenomenon: Urkel toys, books and posters were a hot commodity – Urkel Mania was born.

Still, even a smash sitcom isn’t void of problems. Hear Jaleel White’s story – in his own words – when an all-new episode of “Uncensored” airs this Sunday at 10/9C.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Jaleel White Recalls ‘Family Matters’ Drama & Urkel Mania In ‘Uncensored’ Interview  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Jaleel White Recalls ‘Family Matters’ Drama & Urkel…
 4 hours ago
05.03.21
Picture Of The 5 Deep Carter Family Lights…
 6 hours ago
05.03.21
Sephora And Kohl’s Announce Beauty Brand Assortment With…
 9 hours ago
05.03.21
Prosecutors: Chauvin Deserves Longer Sentence Than Normal Because…
 9 hours ago
05.03.21
Conservatives Launch Lawsuits Attacking Historic Government Aid For…
 1 day ago
05.03.21
‘Where My Dogs At?’ TVOne’s ‘Uncensored’ To Air…
 3 days ago
05.03.21
20 items
Sen. Tim Scott Claims Progressives Called Him “N…
 3 days ago
04.30.21
15 items
Tucker Carlson Really Wants You & Your Kids…
 3 days ago
04.30.21
Canelo Alvarez Says He negotiated The Release Of…
 3 days ago
04.30.21
5 items
Meet The Dollys: Jermaine Dolly Gets Married [PHOTOS]
 3 days ago
04.30.21
Lady Gaga’s Dognappers Arrested, Charged With Attempted Murder…
 3 days ago
04.30.21
Wendy Williams and Joseline Hernandez Get Into It…
 4 days ago
04.30.21
Queen Bee of Bad Boy Rapper Lil Kim…
 4 days ago
04.29.21
Willow Smith Reveals That She Is Polyamorous
 4 days ago
04.29.21
Close