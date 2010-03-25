Boy With 31 Fingers, Toes Has Extra Digits Removed

VIA: FOXNEWS.COM

A 6-year-old boy from China, who was born with 5 extra fingers and 6 extra toes, has undergone an operation to remove his extra digits, the Daily Mail reported. If you do the math – that’s 31 fingers and toes.

The unnamed child suffered from a condition known as polydactyly, in which a person has more than five fingers per hand and five toes per foot. This condition can occur on its own without any other symptoms or underlying disease, according to the National Institutes of Health, or may be inherited.

FULL STORY

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: