Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Lady Gaga’s Dognappers Arrested, Charged With Attempted Murder & Robbery

Click Here To Listen Live

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
91st Academy Awards (Oscars 2019)

Source: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com / WENN

Lady Gaga can breathe a bit better tonight.

Five individuals have been arrested in the violent kidnapping of her beloved French bulldogs on February 24, per the Los Angeles Police Department. The incident resulted in Gaga’s dogwalker, Ryan Fischer, being shot and critically injured.

The suspects have been charged with various crimes including attempted murder and robbery. Among those charged include the woman who brought Gaga’s dogs to the police station not long after the global superstar offered a half a million-dollar reward for their return.

Fischer was walking Gaga’s three bulldogs, Koji, Gustav and Asia when he was approached by armed individuals demanding the dogs. Once Fischer refused, he was shot in the chest and the kidnappers made off with Koji and Gustav, leaving Asia behind. Two days later, the dogs were returned to a Los Angeles area police station.

Days after the attack, Gaga released a statement thanking Fischer for his bravery.

“I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family,” she wrote. “You’re forever a hero.”

Fischer himself wrote a lengthy Instagram post following the attack, highlighting how Asia came to his side as he lay bleeding.

“While a car sped away and blood poured from my gun shot wound, an angel trotted over and laid next to me,” he wrote. “My panicked screams calmed as I looked at her, even though it registered that the blood pooling around her tiny body was my own. I cradled Asia as best I could, thanked her for all the incredible adventures we’d been on together, apologized that I couldn’t defend her brothers, and then resolved that I would still try to save them… and myself.”

Lady Gaga’s Dognappers Arrested, Charged With Attempted Murder & Robbery  was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
20 items
Sen. Tim Scott Claims Progressives Called Him “N…
 3 hours ago
04.30.21
15 items
Tucker Carlson Really Wants You & Your Kids…
 3 hours ago
04.30.21
Canelo Alvarez Says He negotiated The Release Of…
 3 hours ago
04.30.21
5 items
Meet The Dollys: Jermaine Dolly Gets Married [PHOTOS]
 4 hours ago
04.30.21
Lady Gaga’s Dognappers Arrested, Charged With Attempted Murder…
 5 hours ago
04.30.21
Wendy Williams and Joseline Hernandez Get Into It…
 20 hours ago
04.30.21
Queen Bee of Bad Boy Rapper Lil Kim…
 1 day ago
04.29.21
Willow Smith Reveals That She Is Polyamorous
 1 day ago
04.29.21
Smiling African American woman reading a text message on phone.
Hillsong Pastor Resigns After Sending Explicit Photo To…
 1 day ago
04.29.21
43 items
Erica Campbell Through The Years [PHOTOS]
 2 days ago
04.30.21
The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Ep. 13:…
 2 days ago
04.29.21
Kenya Moore Shows Off Breast Reduction in a…
 2 days ago
04.28.21
Amid Murder Conviction Appeal, Botham Jean’s Mother Says…
 2 days ago
04.28.21
Michael B. Jordan: Lauren London Is ‘One Of…
 3 days ago
04.27.21
Close