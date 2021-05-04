Arts & Entertainment
Will Smith Is Just Like Us…Out Of Shape

Will Smith Bucket List Facebook Watch Shows

Source: Courtesy/Facebook Watch / Courtesy Facebook Watch

We’re not alone. If you’re looking in the mirror and depressed about your quarantine ten (or fifteen or twenty,) just know that Will Smith is in the same boat.

The action movie star jumped on Instagram this weekend to let us know that he’s just like us…out of shape.

 

His caption read, “I’m gonna be real wit yall – I’m in the worst shape of my life.”

Same, Will. Same.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Shape , Will Smith

Close