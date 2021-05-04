Will Smith Is Just Like Us…Out Of Shape

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

We’re not alone. If you’re looking in the mirror and depressed about your quarantine ten (or fifteen or twenty,) just know that Will Smith is in the same boat.

The action movie star jumped on Instagram this weekend to let us know that he’s just like us…out of shape.

His caption read, “I’m gonna be real wit yall – I’m in the worst shape of my life.”

Same, Will. Same.

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark