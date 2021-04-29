Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Ep. 13: Black Excellence [Listen]

Click Here To Listen Live

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

In this episode, the ladies kick it off with Black excellence at the Oscars celebrating the big winners of the night! There were several viral moments of the week that the ladies undress including DMX’s homegoing service and Tyrese doing the unthinkable on Instagram! Find out their thoughts on all of this and more fun topics!

We’ll wrap it out with the Final Question To Undress!

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast.

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s.

Head to TheUndressingRoomPod.com for more information and for your chance to win $500 from Macy’s. Listen out for the keyword.

Don’t forget Mother’s Day! Check out our favorite items for the moms in your life at Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom.

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

Follow:

@theundressingroompod

@evamarcile

@starringlorel

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Ep. 13: Black Excellence [Listen]  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Queen Bee of Bad Boy Rapper Lil Kim…
 5 hours ago
04.29.21
Willow Smith Reveals That She Is Polyamorous
 7 hours ago
04.29.21
Smiling African American woman reading a text message on phone.
Hillsong Pastor Resigns After Sending Explicit Photo To…
 7 hours ago
04.29.21
The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Ep. 13:…
 15 hours ago
04.29.21
Kenya Moore Shows Off Breast Reduction in a…
 1 day ago
04.28.21
Amid Murder Conviction Appeal, Botham Jean’s Mother Says…
 1 day ago
04.28.21
Michael B. Jordan: Lauren London Is ‘One Of…
 2 days ago
04.27.21
Urban Decay’s New All Nighter Loose Setting Powder…
 2 days ago
04.27.21
Here’s What The 2020 Census Results Mean For…
 2 days ago
04.27.21
How To Achieve Regina King’s Sexy And Sleek…
 3 days ago
04.27.21
Rappers Young Thug & Gunna Up For Humanitarian…
 3 days ago
04.27.21
Hall Of Fame Women’s Basketball Coach Kim Mulkey…
 3 days ago
04.27.21
Regina King Stumbles But Doesn’t Fall Delivering A…
 3 days ago
04.27.21
44 items
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve…
 3 days ago
04.27.21
Close