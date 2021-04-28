“Working Mom Wednesday’s” COVID-19 Vaccines And New Mask Mandates

Local
| 04.28.21
Dismiss

Click Here To Listen Live

Vaccine Info From The CDC

Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) / Centers for Disease Control

Dr. Tiffany Lowe-Payne joined us this morning to give us the latest updates with the COVID-19 vaccines including growing concerns about safety and the J&J vaccines.  Also she shares information on the new CDC guidelines about wearing your face masks outside.

Listen in as she talks with Melissa today for “Working Mom Wednesdays”

Presented by:   BLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD OF NORTH CAROLINA – OFFERING A VARIETY OF PLANS FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY, SERVING NORTH CAROLINA FOR OVER 85 YEARS

 

 

Dr. Tiffany Lowe-Payne (Dr. Tiffany)

web:  http://www.drtiffanylowepayne.com

social media:  @drlowepayne

clinic #: 919-350-WELL

“Working Mom Wednesday’s” COVID-19 Vaccines And New Mask Mandates  was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Kenya Moore Shows Off Breast Reduction in a…
 10 hours ago
04.28.21
Amid Murder Conviction Appeal, Botham Jean’s Mother Says…
 11 hours ago
04.28.21
Michael B. Jordan: Lauren London Is ‘One Of…
 1 day ago
04.27.21
Urban Decay’s New All Nighter Loose Setting Powder…
 1 day ago
04.27.21
Here’s What The 2020 Census Results Mean For…
 1 day ago
04.27.21
How To Achieve Regina King’s Sexy And Sleek…
 2 days ago
04.27.21
Rappers Young Thug & Gunna Up For Humanitarian…
 2 days ago
04.27.21
Hall Of Fame Women’s Basketball Coach Kim Mulkey…
 2 days ago
04.27.21
Regina King Stumbles But Doesn’t Fall Delivering A…
 2 days ago
04.27.21
44 items
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve…
 2 days ago
04.27.21
NFL Draft Partners With Clubhouse For All New…
 2 days ago
04.27.21
Body-Cam in police operation
Tennessee Police Won’t Be Charged In The Shooting…
 5 days ago
04.23.21
DMX Funeral Service Graphic without date
Watch DMX’s Celebration Of Life [LIVESTREAM]
 5 days ago
04.27.21
The 2015 ESPYS - Backstage And Audience
Caitlyn Jenner Officially Running For Governor Of California
 5 days ago
04.23.21
Close