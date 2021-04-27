Entertainment News
Urban Decay’s New All Nighter Loose Setting Powder Will Save You From Having A Sweaty Makeup Face

Urban Decay's new All Night Loose Setting Powder will hold your makeup together through the sweatiest summer days - and nights.

Urban Decay is making some contoured faces smile. Their new All Nighter Loose Setting Powder paired with their All Nighter Makeup Setting Spray are guaranteed to help combat the upcoming hotter months by reducing shine and keeping makeup fresh and in place.  We all know that oily faces and runny makeup (not to mention where to look for the best products to correct these issues) are the last things makeup fanatics want to deal with. Therefore, these Urban Decay formulas just may be the solution some beauty gurus are searching for.

The Urban Decay All Nighter Loose Setting Powder ($29.00, www.Sephora.com), is the newest addition to the beauty empire’s family.  According to the brand’s experts, the powder is breathable and translucent which allows it to control oil without the cakey or drying look.  The vegan, cruelty-free formula not only avows to block shine, it also aims to soften your skin and leave it feeling clean.

It reportedly works best when coupled with the Urban Decay All Nighter Makeup Setting Spray ($33.00, www.Sephora.com) that is said to keep your fierce beat secure for up to 16 hours (no touch-ups needed).  This waterproof airy setting spray, which has a new and improved look, features a patented temperature technology that lowers the climate of your makeup – allowing the skin to stay cool and hydrated.  It also helps refine pores.

Both the All Nighter Loose Setting Powder and the All Nighter Makeup Setting Spray are suitable for all skin types.  They are available at Urbandecay.com, Ulta.com, and Sephora.com.

