Hall Of Fame Women’s Basketball Coach Kim Mulkey Leaves Baylor For LSU

Hall of Fame women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey is leaving Baylor after 21 seasons to join LSU as head coach.

LSU announced Mulkey was named the new head coach Sunday, April 25.  In 21 seasons with Baylor, Mukley won three national championships as head coach, two as a play and one as an assistant coach.

Mulkey will be returning to her home state to coach the Lady Tigers. A Tickfaw, LA native Mulkey is an accomplished coach and player. She’s won a gold medal on the 1984 Olympic Team and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2020.

The 58-year-old not only is the only person in college basketball history, men’s or women’s, to win national championships as a head coach, assistant coach and a player, but she as well is one of three coaches in college basketball history to win national titles as a player and a coach.

 

Mulkey will be introduced as the new head at a news conference on Monday. You can watch it live HERE.

 

 

Hall Of Fame Women’s Basketball Coach Kim Mulkey Leaves Baylor For LSU  was originally published on wfnz.com

Close