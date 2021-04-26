Rappers Young Thug & Gunna Up For Humanitarian Of The Year: The Two Post Bail For Up To 30 Non-Offenders

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

A week after premiering YSL Record’s collaborative compilation album Slime Language 2, Young Thug is leading the label and his community. The YSL rap artist was accompanied by label mate Gunna over the weekend to post bail for up to 30 non-violent offenders at the Fulton County jail in Georgia. The media often neglects to cover positive stories within the rap universe, but Channel 2 news realized the influence Young Thug and Gunna’s contributions have on their local community and decided to cover the story.

Young Thug speaks to the news reporter about why they decided to post bail for the individuals who faced non-violent offenses and ultimately petty crimes.

“We just woke up and went to the jail with the lawyer, DA’s, prosecutors, and bonding companies,” Young Thug shared on Channel 2 News, “and just got as many people as we can out. Probably about 20, 30 people.”

This simple yet grandiose gesture is far more impactful than what organizations that were founded to serve and protect Black people have done.

These two are utilizing their fame and fortune to lift up their families, other artists and the general public. The compilation album Slime Language 2 was released April 16, and it features many artists signed to YSL Records along with other mainstream artists like Drake, Travis Scott, Skepta and Kid Cudi as well. The label just dropped off the deluxe album to fans with new records, and now the project has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The music has given Young Thug and Gunna the resources and platforms to provide for their communities, and now the two Atlanta rappers are focused on giving back even more. Watch the exclusive footage of their elite service to the community below.

Imagine how much their good deeds will influence a new generation to make even small changes within their own communities. Not sure if these two are ready to hit the political campaign trail, but they’re definitely prepared to take on true humanitarianism.

https://twitter.com/Abdiysl20/status/1386688532178219008?s=20

Shout out to YSL Records’ Young Thug and Gunna for doing the work!

Rappers Young Thug & Gunna Up For Humanitarian Of The Year: The Two Post Bail For Up To 30 Non-Offenders was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: