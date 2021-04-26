Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

2020 can have a it’s own history book aside from being added to others, with the COVID-19 pandemic then protest breaking out all over the world with the live murders of several people at the hands of the ones that are supposed to protect and serve. Now we are a year later with some of the same issues however a glimmer of change did come with the guilty verdict of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd and we have COVID-19 vaccines that will help us get back to our prayerfully normal selves.

The 93rd Oscars Awards ceremony was a reflection of our unforgettable year of 2020 and the change coming in 2021 with the ceremonies being held live limited in person with social distancing being followed at the famous Union Station in Los Angeles, but they kicked off the historic evening with the incomparable, multifaceted, multitalented Regina King introducing the evening by walking what seemed to be a mile, in a royal stride, looking like the Queen of film made her way to the Oscars stage, with a little stumble before giving a powerful message that would not let her fall LIVE on television.

“things had gone differently this past week in Minneapolis, I might have traded in my heels for marching boots,”

Take a look at Regina King introducing the 93rd Oscars Award Ceremony below.

Regina King Stumbles But Doesn’t Fall Delivering A Powerful Oscars Speech was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: