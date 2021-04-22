Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Retired Officer Chris Anderson Shares Police Perspective With Recent Shootings [WATCH]

Detective Chris Anderson served on the Birmingham Police force and has over 21 years and also has been on the hit TV show First 48.   Officer Chris Anderson gives insight on the recent police shootings in Ohio and other excessive force situations. He also discusses shooting biases and breaks down misconceptions when it comes to police training and how they should handle citizens.

Hear his police perspective on the Derek Chauvin case, how he feels about Ma’Khia Bryant’s case, and how law enforcement has a disconnect with the black community.

