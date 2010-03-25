CLOSE
Happy Birthday Aretha Franklin!

68 Years ago today the Queen of Soul was born in Memphis Tennessee as Aretha Louis Franklin.  The soul, Jazz and Gospel afficionado was ranked #1 in Rolling Stone magazine’s greatest singers of all time.

On the strength of hits like “Respect,” “Think,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” and “Chain of Fools.” Franklin became a staple on the Billboard charts and in 1987 became the first woman inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Franklin was also the only featured singer at the inauguration of President Barack Obama in 2009.

As with many soul legends the hip-hop generation has loved recycling the work of Franklin to make their own classics. Check out some Franklin originals and the songs that sampled her:

“Think”

“Gas Face” by 3rd Bass

“One Step Ahead”

“Ms Fat Booty” by Mos Def (produced by Ayatollah)

“Save Me”

“The Creator” Pete Rock & CL Smooth

