"Working Mom Wednesday's" Tips On Sprucing Up Your Yard

Local
| 04.21.21
YOUNG BLACK GIRL WATERING FLOWERS

Source: Steve Satushek / Getty

It’s a good time to plant in your yard!!!  Professional female landscaper Shelley Brady Cook says “it’s the best time.”  We have been cooped up in our homes during this pandemic and now it’s time to get out and get some sun and take care of our yards and make them beautiful again.

Listen in as Shelley gives us tips on planting and maintaining a beautiful yard and how it can be therapeutic for us too.

Presented by:   BLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD OF NORTH CAROLINA – OFFERING A VARIETY OF PLANS FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY, SERVING NORTH CAROLINA FOR OVER 85 YEARS

     Shelley Brady Cook owner of Carolina Garden Company in Durham.  Professional female landscaper from Durham, NC.  Graduate from Campbell University and studied horticulture at NCSU.  Started her business Carolina Garden Company in 2005 after finding her love for planting and growing flowers, plants and more….  She is a loving wife of Brad Cook who joined in on the company after retiring from the military in 2006.  Shelley also manages the Flower Committee at Trinity United Methodist in Downtown Durham.
Shelley Brady Cook

Carolina Garden Company

FB:  @shelleybradycook
IG:  @carolinagardenco

(919)698-9838

 

Close