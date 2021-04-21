CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Las Vegas Raiders Dragged For Tone Deaf Response To Derek Chauvin Verdict

"Let's not mistake accountability with justice, accountability is just the start."- Ben & Jerry's

Click Here To Listen Live

Las Vegas Raiders Chauvin tweet

Source: Las Vegas Raiders / Twitter

The guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial for the murder of George Floyd brought out a range of emotions, but for the Las Vegas Raiders, it appears audacity was also in the mix.

On Tuesday (April 20), the NFL team took to Twitter to weigh on the reactions to the highly controversial trial with a tone-deaf tweet in an attempt to show solidarity for the Black Lives Matter movement, and instead ended getting dragged over the highly insensitive post.

After Chauvin was found guilty of murdering George Floyd on Tuesday, the Raiders’ social media account tweeted out, “I CAN BREATHE” with the date and the team logo.

While the phrase was seemingly intended to share relief at the high hoped first step towards true police reform, many felt that the statement was insensitive because Floyd told officers, “I can’t breathe” more than 20 times while being forcefully detained by Chauvin, who at the time was a member of the Minneapolis Police Department.

Within minutes of the post, an overwhelming amount of fans responded in displeasure with many demanding the post be removed.

Despite the backlash, the Raiders owner Mark Davis is taking full responsibility for the tweet but said the team will NOT delete the message due to hearing the phrase from one of George Floyd’s relatives. During an interview with The Athletic, Davis states that he got the idea for the phrase, “I can breathe,” after hearing George Floyd’s bother say it during a press conference.

Davis did apologize for any offense he may have caused the Floyd family, stating, “If I offended the family, then I’m deeply, deeply disappointed,” but noted the post will remain.

 

Las Vegas Raiders Dragged For Tone Deaf Response To Derek Chauvin Verdict  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Beyoncé and Lorraine Schwartz Award Three Scholarships to…
 1 hour ago
04.21.21
Derek Chauvin Found Guilty On All Charges In…
 19 hours ago
04.20.21
Close up on a bobcat
Viral Video Of Bobcat Attacking Couple Took Place…
 3 days ago
04.19.21
Former Bad Boy Rapper Black Rob Dead At…
 4 days ago
04.17.21
Why The Nation And White House Need To…
 6 days ago
04.15.21
New True-Crime Doc About The Murder of Jam…
 1 week ago
04.14.21
Mark Cuban Says NBA Play-In Tournament Is ‘An…
 1 week ago
04.14.21
Toya Johnson Praises Mielle Organics Drops For Regrowing…
 1 week ago
04.14.21
Family Of 5-Year-Old Critically Injured In DWI Crash…
 1 week ago
04.14.21
The Voice of “Apu” on ‘The Simpsons’ is…
 1 week ago
04.14.21
Lizzo Says Fat People Are Still Getting The…
 1 week ago
04.13.21
4 Times DMX’s Powerful Prayer Gave Us The…
 1 week ago
04.12.21
Black Twitter Reminisces Over DMX’s Profound Poem To…
 2 weeks ago
04.09.21
DMX Passes Away At 50 After Week Spent…
 2 weeks ago
04.09.21
Close