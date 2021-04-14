CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Kierra Sheard Shares Details From Her New Book "Big, Bold & Beautiful" [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Grammy Award-winning gospel singer Kierra Sheard joined the show to give a life update and to discuss her new book.  Not only did she just get married but she also is celebrating the release of her memoir ‘Big, Bold, & Beautiful.’

Hear Kierra share with The Rickey Smiley Morning Show about what to expect in her new book, what it was like portraying her mother in the Clark Sisters biopic, and what she has to come in the future.

 

Kierra Sheard Shares Details From Her New Book “Big, Bold & Beautiful” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Close