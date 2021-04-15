Preschool Application And Screening Events In Wake County

Let us help you apply now for your 4-year-old to attend one of our free preschool programs!
Dates: Every Thursday in April and May
Time: 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Location: Wake Up and Read Building, 1820 Capital Blvd, Raleigh, NC 27604
We will help you complete the pre-K application. Students qualify for the program based on academic need, so we will also conduct a brief development screening to determine their eligibility.
You’ll need these documents to complete your application:
- Copy of Child’s Birth Certificate
- Proof of Residency
- Family Income
Families attending will receive a free bag of books.
Applications received by June 30, 2021 will be considered for all programs. Applications received after June 30, 2021 will only be considered for Telamon Head Start and NC Pre-K.
Learn more about our Pre-K programs or apply online at wcpss.net/prek.
For more information or assistance, call 919-694-8024.
