Now is probably one of the best time to buy or sell a home… Here’s Why. Dr. Jennifer Harris 17yr real estate v professional joined us today to give us tips on selling and buying a home during this fertile time. Listen as she talks with Melissa about how to get the most for your money.

Presented by: BLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD OF NORTH CAROLINA – OFFERING A VARIETY OF PLANS FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY, SERVING NORTH CAROLINA FOR OVER 85 YEARS

At the start of this month, 42% of homes were selling for more than their list price, according to real estate brokerage Redfin. This was 16 percentage points higher than the same period a year earlier.

The stay at home and work from anywhere culture of the pandemic has them looking for bigger spaces.

Millennials are now old enough and are buying homes.

Jennifer Harris is a North Carolina native and has been actively involved in real estate for over 17 years . A proud graduate of NC State University, she then went on to become a successful Network Engineer for over 7 years. Jennifer also has a vast knowledge of real estate from new construction to foreclosures, short sales, rehabs and even custom building your dream home. Her thorough knowledge and understanding of the process has worked to her client’s advantage. Call Jennifer!

“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Wanna Buy Or Sale A Home? was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: