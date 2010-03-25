CLOSE
Obama Seeks $2.8 Billion In Aid For Haiti

From Yahoo News:

WASHINGTON — President Barack Obama is asking Congress for $2.8 billion in aid for earthquake-wracked Haiti, jump-starting a global push to raise billions of dollars for the country’s reconstruction.

The request comes a week before international donors meet at the United Nations to plot how to finance a reconstruction effort that has been estimated to cost as much as $11.5 billion . More than 200,000 people died in the Jan. 12 earthquake.

The White House said its opening bid “lays the foundation for the continued recovery and reconstruction in Haiti .”

Aid organizations, which had pressed the administration to ask for $3 billion , said the request should provide a boost to Haiti’s rebuilding.

“That is a substantial opening salvo in terms of Haiti’s reconstruction and renewal,” said Mark Schneider , a former U.S. Agency for International Development official who coordinated the U.S. response to Hurricane Mitch in 1998.

