CLOSE
Prizes
HomePrizes

Nominate Your Hometown Shero As We’re Celebrating Women Leading Change In Our Communities!

Click Here To Listen Live

Raleigh Nominate Your Hometown Shero As We’re Celebrating Women Leading Change In Our Communities!

Source: Creative Service / Radio One Digital

Verizon will join us in commemorating Black excellence as the sponsor of the 2021 Urban One Honors Hometown Sheroes honor – celebrating WOMEN leading the change in our communities. Individuals that bring great pride to your local community and serve as shining examples to inspire others.

The diligence, dedication, and commitment found in each Urban One Honors honorees can be seen daily in the work of everyday people nationwide. Join us in celebrating exemplary everyday women for their continued philanthropic impact in communities of color by nominating your Hometown Sheroe for a chance to win the Honor via the entry form below:

During this year’s Urban One Honors Award Show telecast on May 16th 2021, our chosen shero(es) will be recognized for their achievements during commercial breaks and Verizon will award the grand prize winner with free products e.g. 5G enabled telephones, laptops, connection devices and/or a monetary commitment all to help in her philanthropic efforts.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Lizzo Says Fat People Are Still Getting The…
 8 hours ago
04.13.21
4 Times DMX’s Powerful Prayer Gave Us The…
 1 day ago
04.12.21
Black Twitter Reminisces Over DMX’s Profound Poem To…
 4 days ago
04.09.21
DMX Passes Away At 50 After Week Spent…
 4 days ago
04.09.21
Jorge Lendeborg Jr. & Tosin Cole In Talks…
 5 days ago
04.09.21
Justin Fairfax’s Problematic Comparison To Emmett Till, George…
 5 days ago
04.09.21
Drake Gets Trolled At A Bar By Comedian…
 5 days ago
04.09.21
Former NFL Player Phillip Adams Kills 5, Then…
 6 days ago
04.08.21
Funk Flex Calls Out DMX’s Industry Friends For…
 6 days ago
04.08.21
Jungle Jack Hanna Diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease
 6 days ago
04.08.21
Police Say Kodak Black Shooting Might Have Been…
 6 days ago
04.08.21
Kelly Price Praises Lizzo: I Wish I Had…
 6 days ago
04.08.21
Meet Ronald Isley’s Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who…
 6 days ago
04.08.21
Paul Pierce Fired Over Going Live with Stripper…
 1 week ago
04.06.21
Close