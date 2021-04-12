Hot Spot: DMX To Be Honored With A Statue In His Hometown Yonkers, New York [WATCH]

As we mourn the loss of DMX, his family is preparing to get his homegoing services together. The mayor of DMX’s hometown, Yonkers, New York has offered to have his public service at Yonkers Raceway, which is the city’s largest venue. He is also planning to build a statue of DMX in his honor. Hear Da Brat shares a clip of a recent interview where DMX shared some of his thoughts about passing.
DMX Has Passed Away At 50, Twitter Mourns The Legend
RIP DMX. Legend. pic.twitter.com/wSOHcsmwna— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 9, 2021
DMX has died at the age of 50— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 9, 2021
RIP to a legend 🙏 pic.twitter.com/9J9S8Xw0jM
RIP DMX— adam22 (@adam22) April 9, 2021
rest easy dmx 🤍— 🌱 (@noname) April 9, 2021
DMX RIP BROTHER FOREVER— The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) April 9, 2021
RIP DMX— Jalen Rose (@JalenRose) April 9, 2021
Icon.— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) April 9, 2021
RIP DMX😔 pic.twitter.com/xYiBdqjLQl
Ughhh RIP legend 🙏🏽❤️ RIP DMX Horrible News 😢— DJ Pauly D (@DJPaulyD) April 9, 2021
Rest in Heaven DMX— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 9, 2021
DMX gave hope to the hopeless.. RIP legend 🙏🏾— 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) April 9, 2021
X 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/5AGP7mgZrp— Elliott Wilson (@ElliottWilson) April 9, 2021
