Mako Medical Sk8te Raleigh April 16 – 18

Mako Medical Sk8te Raleigh is popping-up at Raleigh Convention Center to create Raleigh’s largest indoor roller rink!
$13 per skater, $10 if you have your own skates, $3 for spectators
Mako Medical Sk8te Raleigh is a pop-up roller skating rink brought to you by dj uniq and Shop Local Raleigh. Come and skate away April 16 – 18 at the largest indoor skating rink the City of Oaks has ever known inside the Raleigh Convention Center. Bring your own skates or rent a pair and enjoy rolling around the rink under the shimmer of a disco ball while DJ’s spin tunes to get you in the groove. Skate sessions are 2 hours long with morning, afternoon, and evening options throughout the weekend. Concessions are available for purchase. Family skate and adult-only (21+) sessions are available. MORE DETAILS HERE
Here Are 10 Celebrities Who Kept It Cute With Braids On The Red Carpet
1. KEKE PALMER AT THE IFP GOTHAM AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty 1 of 10
2. RIHANNA AT THE FASHION AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty 2 of 10
3. ZENDAYA AT THE 25TH ANNUAL CRITICS' CHOICE AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty 3 of 10
4. GABRIELLE UNION AT THE VANITY FAIR OSCAR PARTY, 2020Source:Getty 4 of 10
5. EVA MARCILLE AT BRAVOCON, 2019Source:Getty 5 of 10
6. KELLY ROWLAND AT THE SUNDANCE FILM FESTIVAL, 2020Source:Getty 6 of 10
7. SKAI JACKSON AT MARIE CLAIRE'S CHANGE MAKERS CELEBRATION, 2019Source:Getty 7 of 10
8. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS AT THE FASHION AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty 8 of 10
9. TESSA THOMPSON AT THE ACURA FESTIVAL VILLAGE AFTER PARTY, 2020Source:Getty 9 of 10
10. DRAYA MICHELE AT THE BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty 10 of 10
