CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Mako Medical Sk8te Raleigh April 16 – 18

Click Here To Listen Live

Ashley Graham Swimsuits for All

Source: Ben Watts / Swimsuits For All

Mako Medical Sk8te Raleigh is popping-up at Raleigh Convention Center to create Raleigh’s largest indoor roller rink!

$13 per skater, $10 if you have your own skates, $3 for spectators

Mako Medical Sk8te Raleigh is a pop-up roller skating rink brought to you by dj uniq and Shop Local Raleigh. Come and skate away April 16 – 18 at the largest indoor skating rink the City of Oaks has ever known inside the Raleigh Convention Center. Bring your own skates or rent a pair and enjoy rolling around the rink under the shimmer of a disco ball while DJ’s spin tunes to get you in the groove. Skate sessions are 2 hours long with morning, afternoon, and evening options throughout the weekend. Concessions are available for purchase. Family skate and adult-only (21+) sessions are available. MORE DETAILS HERE

 

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Here Are 10 Celebrities Who Kept It Cute With Braids On The Red Carpet

10 photos Launch gallery

Here Are 10 Celebrities Who Kept It Cute With Braids On The Red Carpet

Continue reading Here Are 10 Celebrities Who Kept It Cute With Braids On The Red Carpet

Here Are 10 Celebrities Who Kept It Cute With Braids On The Red Carpet

[caption id="attachment_3076020" align="alignnone" width="690"] Source: Karwai Tang / Getty[/caption] Braids have evolved into more than just a summer hairstyle. Now you can catch just about any high profile celebrity (black, white, and in between) stuntin’ on them, on the red carpet with their hair in the protective style..  We have come a long way. There are kids in school that are still fighting for the right to wear braids while on campus. What is viewed as unprofessional in the real world, is rapidly becoming a go-to style on the red carpet. Hair braiding is heavily engraved in black culture and the black experience. It’s representation in mainstream media is needed to enforce that this style is not only a harmless way to do your hair, it is professional and glamorous enough to be worn with couture ball gowns.  Over the years, many celebrities have traded in their silky Brazilian hair for some braided inches. No matter the prestige of the event, our ladies represented the culture with their unapologetically black hairstyles.  If you’re in need of some hair inspo, or you just want to gaze at the beautiful black and brown women who have worn their braids with pride on the red carpet, then this post is for you. Here are 10 celebrities who kept it cute with their hair braided on the red carpet.  

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Mako , raleigh , Skate

Videos
Latest
DMX Passes Away At 50 After Week Spent…
 3 hours ago
04.09.21
Jorge Lendeborg Jr. & Tosin Cole In Talks…
 5 hours ago
04.09.21
Justin Fairfax’s Problematic Comparison To Emmett Till, George…
 6 hours ago
04.09.21
Drake Gets Trolled At A Bar By Comedian…
 6 hours ago
04.09.21
Former NFL Player Phillip Adams Kills 5, Then…
 1 day ago
04.08.21
Funk Flex Calls Out DMX’s Industry Friends For…
 1 day ago
04.08.21
Jungle Jack Hanna Diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease
 1 day ago
04.08.21
Police Say Kodak Black Shooting Might Have Been…
 1 day ago
04.08.21
Kelly Price Praises Lizzo: I Wish I Had…
 1 day ago
04.08.21
Meet Ronald Isley’s Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who…
 1 day ago
04.08.21
Paul Pierce Fired Over Going Live with Stripper…
 3 days ago
04.06.21
Update: Teen Girls Arrested In Fatal Carjacking Of…
 3 days ago
04.06.21
Family Of DMX Puts Out Statement On Rapper’s…
 3 days ago
04.06.21
The Details On Jeannie Mai’s Gorgeous Custom-Made Wedding…
 4 days ago
04.05.21
Close