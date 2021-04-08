CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Former NFL Player Phillip Adams Kills 5, Then Himself In Rock Hill

Click Here To Listen Live

NFL: SEP 20 Saints at 49ers

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The gunman who killed five people including a doctor in Rock Hill, South Carolina was former NFL player Phillip Adams, who killed himself early Thursday, according to a report by the Associated Press.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity to AP, said “Adams’ had been treated by the doctor in recent weeks. They also said Phillips killed himself after midnight at a nearby house.

Adams, 33, played as a defensive back for six seasons in the NFL including stints with the San Francisco 49ers, Oakland Raiders, and Atlanta Falcons after starting at South Carolina State.

He also suffered multiple injuries in the NFL, including concussions and a broken left ankle.

5 Black Celebrities That Committed Suicide

5 photos Launch gallery

5 Black Celebrities That Committed Suicide

Continue reading 5 Black Celebrities That Committed Suicide

5 Black Celebrities That Committed Suicide

Did you know September is National Suicide Prevention Month? Suicide is something no one likes to speak about. The very act causes people to stereotype those that commit suicide. We know in difficult times, not everyone has found a way to cope with their difficulties. According to the American Foundation Of Suicide Prevention, suicide ranked as the 10th leading cause of death in the United States as of  2018. We all are struggling in some form, thankfully there are sources that can help us. If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 RELATED: Brandy Says Her Daughter Sy’rai Saved Her From Suicide Tamar Braxton Breaks Silence On Alleged Suicide Attempt: “Mental Illness Is real” Lawsuit Claims 9-Year-Old’s Suicide Caused By School’s Failure To Stop Racist, Sexist Bullying  

Dr. Robert Lesslie, 70, and his wife, Barbara Lesslie, 69, were pronounced dead at the scene along with grandchildren Adah Lesslie, 9, and Noah Lesslie, 5, the York County coroner’s office said.

James Lewis, 38, was found dead outside. He was working at the home at the time, police said. A sixth person was hospitalized with “serious gunshot wounds,” York County Sheriff’s Office’s spokesperson Trent Faris said.

Lesslie practiced in the area since 1981 and founded Riverview House Calls & Riverview Hospice and Palliative Care, according to its website.

For seven years, Dr. Lesslie wrote a weekly medical column for The Charlotte Observer, presenting a wide variety of topics, both medical and editorial. He and his wife have four children and eight grandchildren, according to a website bio.

“It doesn’t happen here,” Faris said at the press conference. “It’s one of those strange things that a lot of people are going to have a hard time understanding.”

 

Former NFL Player Phillip Adams Kills 5, Then Himself In Rock Hill  was originally published on wfnz.com

Videos
Latest
Former NFL Player Phillip Adams Kills 5, Then…
 2 hours ago
04.08.21
Funk Flex Calls Out DMX’s Industry Friends For…
 4 hours ago
04.08.21
Jungle Jack Hanna Diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease
 5 hours ago
04.08.21
Police Say Kodak Black Shooting Might Have Been…
 5 hours ago
04.08.21
Kelly Price Praises Lizzo: I Wish I Had…
 5 hours ago
04.08.21
Meet Ronald Isley’s Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who…
 5 hours ago
04.08.21
Paul Pierce Fired Over Going Live with Stripper…
 2 days ago
04.06.21
Update: Teen Girls Arrested In Fatal Carjacking Of…
 2 days ago
04.06.21
Family Of DMX Puts Out Statement On Rapper’s…
 2 days ago
04.06.21
The Details On Jeannie Mai’s Gorgeous Custom-Made Wedding…
 3 days ago
04.05.21
Report: DMX Suffers Drug Overdose
 5 days ago
04.03.21
Isley Brothers vs Earth, Wind, & Fire
The Isley Brothers vs Earth, Wind, & Fire
 6 days ago
04.02.21
dunhill & Dylan Jones Pre-BAFTA Dinner & Party
Regé-Jean Page Won’t Be Returning To Season 2…
 6 days ago
04.02.21
When Black Women Unite Raleigh
{WATCH} When Black Women Unite
 7 days ago
04.01.21
Close