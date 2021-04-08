CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Ep. 10: “Love At First Sight” [Listen]

Click Here To Listen Live

Eva & Lore’l hold it down while Dominique da Diva is out. The ladies share their love at first sight experiences while discussing the recent nuptials of Jeezy and Jeanie Mai. Later on, Dani Canada (@IAmDaniCanada), the Deputy Editor of Bossip.com, join in to chat about the Saweetie & Quavo altercation aftermath, The Kardashians, plus T.I. & Tiny updates.

You know we have to end with the wildest DMs in Lore’l’s inbox plus the Final Question To Undress!

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to TheUndressingRoomPod.com for more information.

Check out the ladies’ top fashion picks at Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom to see their Spring must-haves. They’ll be updating their closets weekly, so you won’t want to miss new additions!

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

Follow:

@theundressingroompod

@evamarcile

@starringlorel

@dominiquedadiva

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Ep. 10: “Love At First Sight” [Listen]  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Paul Pierce Fired Over Going Live with Stripper…
 2 days ago
04.06.21
Update: Teen Girls Arrested In Fatal Carjacking Of…
 2 days ago
04.06.21
Family Of DMX Puts Out Statement On Rapper’s…
 2 days ago
04.06.21
The Details On Jeannie Mai’s Gorgeous Custom-Made Wedding…
 3 days ago
04.05.21
Report: DMX Suffers Drug Overdose
 5 days ago
04.03.21
Isley Brothers vs Earth, Wind, & Fire
The Isley Brothers vs Earth, Wind, & Fire
 6 days ago
04.02.21
dunhill & Dylan Jones Pre-BAFTA Dinner & Party
Regé-Jean Page Won’t Be Returning To Season 2…
 6 days ago
04.02.21
When Black Women Unite Raleigh
{WATCH} When Black Women Unite
 7 days ago
04.01.21
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: DEC 02 Maui Invitational - Texas v North Carolina
Tar Heel’s Head Coach Roy Williams Is Retiring
 7 days ago
04.01.21
Pose Star Dominique Jackson Says Not Being Offended…
 1 week ago
03.31.21
Kenya Moore Body Shames Drew Sidora: ‘She Needs…
 1 week ago
03.31.21
‘I Stand By What I Said’: ‘Bagel Karen’…
 1 week ago
03.30.21
Civil Rights Groups Claim Georgia’s New Voting Law…
 1 week ago
03.30.21
With The ‘Compton Pledge,’ Mayor Aja Brown Provides…
 2 weeks ago
03.30.21
Close