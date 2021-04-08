CLOSE
Jungle Jack Hanna Diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease

Just months after retiring, the family of Jungle Jack Hanna has announced that the animal enthusiast has been diagnosed with dementia.  The announcement came in a letter on social media, “Today, we reach out to share some personal Hanna Family news. Doctors have diagnosed our dad, Jack Hanna, with dementia, now believed to be Alzheimer’s disease. His condition has progressed much faster in the last few months than any of us could have anticipated. Sadly, Dad is no longer able to participate in public life as he used to, where people all over the world watched, learned and laughed alongside him.”

Hanna retired from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium after 42 years as both the director and emeritus.  Hanna became known around the world for his appearances on the Tonight Show, Good Morning America, his own show Into the Wild, and many more educating many on animals bringing them for demonstrations and more.

The Hanna family is asking for privacy, and also announced that Jack would no longer make public appearances.

Jungle Jack Hanna Diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

