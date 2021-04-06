CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: Fantasia Asking For Prayers With Pregnancy + Kim Kardashian Drops West From Name

Click Here To Listen Live

Kim Kardashian West looks like she’s almost ready to get rid of her soon-to-be ex-husband. It has been seen on social media that Kim is dropping West from her last name but Gary has an opinion on that.  Do you think Kim should drop West from her name?

Also, we are praying for Fantasia, she’s experiencing early contractions in her 6th month of pregnancy. Hear these stories and more in Gary’s Tea.

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

KimYe Split: 7 Of Their Best Moments Before The Divorce

7 photos Launch gallery

KimYe Split: 7 Of Their Best Moments Before The Divorce

Continue reading KimYe Split: 7 Of Their Best Moments Before The Divorce

KimYe Split: 7 Of Their Best Moments Before The Divorce

[caption id="attachment_1591367" align="aligncenter" width="966"] Source: Taylor Hill / Getty[/caption] Kim Kardashian West filed for divorce after sharing seven years of marriage with her husband, Kanye West. They have four beautiful children together, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West. The two plan to maintain joint custody of the children as they finalize plans for the divorce. The couple shared a lot of life’s highs and lows together as any couple would in a marriage. The only difference is their entire relationship was placed under the public’s microscope. There wasn’t a place the two could truly enjoy each other’s company without subsequent paparazzi and headlines to follow. Despite the public lens, KimYe celebrated many monumental moments together from career success to the births of their four children. We would love to end this unfortunate ending on a happier note with seven of their best moments before the divorce. RELATED: Blame Game: Kim Kardashian Files For Divorce From Kanye West   HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: Fantasia Asking For Prayers With Pregnancy + Kim Kardashian Drops West From Name  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Paul Pierce Fired Over Going Live with Stripper…
 16 hours ago
04.06.21
Update: Teen Girls Arrested In Fatal Carjacking Of…
 18 hours ago
04.06.21
Family Of DMX Puts Out Statement On Rapper’s…
 19 hours ago
04.06.21
The Details On Jeannie Mai’s Gorgeous Custom-Made Wedding…
 2 days ago
04.05.21
Report: DMX Suffers Drug Overdose
 4 days ago
04.03.21
Isley Brothers vs Earth, Wind, & Fire
The Isley Brothers vs Earth, Wind, & Fire
 4 days ago
04.02.21
dunhill & Dylan Jones Pre-BAFTA Dinner & Party
Regé-Jean Page Won’t Be Returning To Season 2…
 5 days ago
04.02.21
When Black Women Unite Raleigh
{WATCH} When Black Women Unite
 6 days ago
04.01.21
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: DEC 02 Maui Invitational - Texas v North Carolina
Tar Heel’s Head Coach Roy Williams Is Retiring
 6 days ago
04.01.21
Pose Star Dominique Jackson Says Not Being Offended…
 7 days ago
03.31.21
Kenya Moore Body Shames Drew Sidora: ‘She Needs…
 7 days ago
03.31.21
‘I Stand By What I Said’: ‘Bagel Karen’…
 1 week ago
03.30.21
Civil Rights Groups Claim Georgia’s New Voting Law…
 1 week ago
03.30.21
With The ‘Compton Pledge,’ Mayor Aja Brown Provides…
 2 weeks ago
03.30.21
Close