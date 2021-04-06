CLOSE
Paul Pierce Fired Over Going Live with Stripper Serving Card Party?? [VIDEO]

Boston Celtics Vs. Philadelphia 76ers At Wells Fargo Center

Source: Boston Globe / Getty

Everyone wants to go viral but sometimes going viral can get you fired.

Since the pandemic hit last year people have been finding creative ways to bring the party to control the health safety narrative.  We now have Verzuz and DJ D-Nice Club Quarantine, Instagram Live parties/concerts we can enjoy from the safety comforts of our home.  However former NBA Boston Celtics star turned ESPN NBA analyst Paul Pierce decided to have a LIVE party of his own that went viral like the others but the content has allegedly gotten him fired from his ESPN gig.

43-year-old Paul Pierce went LIVE over the weekend during a card party.  The card party was cool but not viral-worthy however the strippers that were serving up twerks and drinks during the video made the LIVE viral-worthy while raising some people’s eyebrows.  Unfortunately one of the eyebrows that got raised was allegedly exes at ESPN, who have allegedly let the former NBA star go effective immediately.

Do you think Paul Pierce did anything wrong in the privacy of his own home that should have gotten him terminated?

Take a look at the video below then let us know your thoughts?

