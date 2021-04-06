Virtual Spring 2021 Family Cooking Night Registration

REGISTRATION CLOSES FRIDAY APRIL 16 AT 5PM! All communication and reminders will take place via email, so be sure to include an email address you check and use frequently.

Join the Durham Public Schools Hub Farm and Northern High School’s Culinary Arts department, led by Chef Peter Brodsky, for a spring evening of virtual family baking! Invite your family members to learn how to make strawberry shortcake alongside the DPS farming and culinary community.

– What: Learn how to make strawberry shortcake! (See necessary ingredients below)

– When: Wednesday April 21, 6-7pm

– Where: This is a virtual cooking night, and will take place on Zoom.

– Who: Chef Brodsky of Northern High School Culinary Arts will lead you in your culinary adventure. All you have to do is join the video call, and be prepared to follow along! SIGN UP HERE

