Virtual Spring 2021 Family Cooking Night Registration

REGISTRATION CLOSES FRIDAY APRIL 16 AT 5PM! All communication and reminders will take place via email, so be sure to include an email address you check and use frequently.

Join the Durham Public Schools Hub Farm and Northern High School’s Culinary Arts department, led by Chef Peter Brodsky, for a spring evening of virtual family baking! Invite your family members to learn how to make strawberry shortcake alongside the DPS farming and culinary community.

– What: Learn how to make strawberry shortcake! (See necessary ingredients below)

– When: Wednesday April 21, 6-7pm

– Where: This is a virtual cooking night, and will take place on Zoom.

– Who: Chef Brodsky of Northern High School Culinary Arts will lead you in your culinary adventure. All you have to do is join the video call, and be prepared to follow along! SIGN UP HERE

 

[caption id="attachment_3329295" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Abigail Bickel/James Anthony/Jennifer Johnson / Getty[/caption] We may be in our first virtual award season but not even a pandemic could stop our favorite Black Hollywood staples from stepping out to celebrate Black excellence at the 52nd NAACP Image Awards. The NAACP Image Awards are for us, by us making it the most important award show of them all! The annual celebratory event highlights the best in Black and we love to see it. Anthony Anderson returned for another year as host setting the standard for the illustrious evening donning a metallic dinner jacket and black blow tie. From “One Night In Miami” director Regina King’s caped Oscar De La Renta dress with sweeping train to Marsai Martin in Christian Siriano, keep scrolling to see the night’s most memorable looks.

 

