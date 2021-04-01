It appears that Jeannie Mai and Young Jeezy are very close to tying the knot. Well, if they haven’t secretly gone ahead and done so already. According to TMZ, the pair appeared before the Fulton County Cleark to obtain a marriage license Monday. Now have six months to seal the deal before their license expires. However, according to Gossip In The City, Jeezy and Jeannie are already married.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The daytime talk show host and the rapper have been an item since 2018 and in March 2020, they announced that they were engaged to marry. Jeezy originally had an elaborate proposal planned, which was set to take place when the couple vacationed in Vietnam last spring. However, plans were thwarted when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“Jeannie and Jay were set for a trip to Vietnam this April. What Jeannie didn’t know is that Jay was planning to propose,” a spokesperson for Jeannie told People. “Instead, Jay decided to bring Vietnam to Jeannie with a surprise quarantine date night in his home filled with Vietnamese food and decor.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The pair met on the set of “The Real” and quietly dated for months before going public with their relationship.

“We both went through enough in our life to connect on the understanding that love should feel safe, honest, and pure,” the talk show host told People. “Immediately that was a magnetic attraction. We are very attracted to each other’s passions to serve. So because we have a mutual joy of having purpose, we’re going to find a way to do that together.” Her marriage to Jeezy will be Jeannie’s second union. For ten years, she was married to TV host Freddy Harteis before their marriage ended in a nasty divorce.

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Did Jeannie Mai And Jeezy Secretly Get Married?! was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com